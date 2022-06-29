PSU suggestions for a retro gaming PC

Toriessian
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jan 10, 2017
- Messages
- 74
I'm looking at building a couple retro PCs. Prolly something P-II/P-III based to be "reliable" and then a SS7 platform to play with. Get my quake on on a Cyrix MII and stuff
Any suggestions on power supplies? I figure theres prolly some ATX -> AT adapters out there. Not sure how reliable those are.
What PSU's are retro PC builders here using? I'd love it if I could throw in something newer for a power supply.
