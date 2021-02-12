Psu for Rtx 3090 and 10850K

Hello lovely users.
PC:
10850K stock with Kraken X73 cooling AIO
2x16GB DDR4 RIPJAWS ( BLACK ) GSKILL 3200mhz XMP ( will be ON )
Aorus Z490 Pro Ax
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( stock ) ( 2x8pins )
1ssd 2tb Crucial <Nvm P1>
And yeah thats all. Which psu will be enough and the best? Wanna solid psu for that build. Thank you
PS:
Was searching for Seasonic 1000W TX ULTRA TITANIUM but nowhere is on stock.
So maybe 850W? But not sure. Cpu is hungry also.
THank you for recommendations Cheers
