Psu for Rtx 3090 and 10850K

Hello lovely users.
PC:
10850K stock with Kraken X73 cooling AIO
2x16GB DDR4 RIPJAWS ( BLACK ) GSKILL 3200mhz XMP ( will be ON )
Aorus Z490 Pro Ax
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( stock ) ( 2x8pins )
1ssd 2tb Crucial <Nvm P1>

And yeah thats all. Which psu will be enough and the best? Wanna solid psu for that build. Thank you

PS:
Was searching for Seasonic 1000W TX ULTRA TITANIUM but nowhere is on stock.
So maybe 850W? But not sure. Cpu is hungry also.

THank you for recommendations :) Cheers
 
850 watt is minimum for a system like that.

RM850 Corsair is what I know a friend is using for a similar system. But not overlocked
 
