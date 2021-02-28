PSU for i9 10850k & RTX 3080

Looking to build a 2021 PC. Last one was in 2012. What psu (850 or 1000w) is recommended for SAFE Overclocks? Hoping to hit 5.1



i9 10850k

RTX 3080

Asus z490 Strix E gaming or Maximus XII Hero

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB 3600

NZXT x73 Kraken 360 cooler

Samsung 970 evo m.2 500gb



PSU? 850 W or 1000W? Also thinking about seasonic focus or corsair hx, rmx