PSU for i9 10850k & RTX 3080

x3nzox

May 12, 2014
Looking to build a 2021 PC. Last one was in 2012. What psu (850 or 1000w) is recommended for SAFE Overclocks? Hoping to hit 5.1

i9 10850k
RTX 3080
Asus z490 Strix E gaming or Maximus XII Hero
Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB 3600
NZXT x73 Kraken 360 cooler
Samsung 970 evo m.2 500gb

PSU? 850 W or 1000W? Also thinking about seasonic focus or corsair hx, rmx
 
Mar 18, 2010
You should be more than fine with 850 watts. 400 watts max on RTX 3080, approximately 250 watts max on the i9 10850k. Can't go wrong with Seasonic.
 
Nasgul

Jun 11, 2005
I was checking that the other day and the 1000W power supply is recommended by SeaSonic. https://seasonic.com/wattage-calculator

I don't game on my PC so I just bought a Corsair RM750X because I'll never need more than that.

https://www.newegg.com/evga-superno...817438160?Item=N82E16817438160&quicklink=true

eVGA, Corsair, and ASUS are made by SeaSonic. ASUS just has a beefier heat-sink and slightly overbuilt built and use the same platform as SeaSonic Focus Plus Gold from what I read, that's why they cost more and also they include fancy stickers.

Snatch that eVGA PSU before it goes out of stock.........
 
