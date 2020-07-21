PSU for $1000 build - July 2020

Hello,

I am in the process of putting together a PC for sim racing. I have build a PC before but it's been at least 10 years. My hard budget limit is $1000 total with tax and shipping.
I have no idea what PSU is appropriate for the specs below and I do not want it to go up in smkoe! Can you please help me out with a recommendation? Ideally I'd like to stay below $100.
I already purchased the top four components listed.

CPUAMD Ryzen 5 3600
MotherboardMSI B450 Tomahawk MAX
GPUGIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 XT GAMING OC 8G Graphics Card, PCIe 4.0, 8GB 256-Bit GDD
RAMG.Skill Ripjaw V 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3600
Storage500 GB SSD ~ $50
PSU??? (up to $100)
CaseCooler Master MasterBox NR600 ATX
Mid-Tower with Front Mesh Ventilation
 
