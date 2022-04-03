PSU fan replacement: 4 pin fan instead of 3 pin. Will this work?

My old Enermax Revolution87+ 750 W (80+ Gold) PSU fan was very quiet.
Since yesterday and only during the gaming sessions it started making very loud and rattling noise.
Fan inside: 3 pin 140mm Enermax model, EA142512M-0A .
For the PSU Enermax says: "Ultra silent and powerful cooling performance thanks to the advanced and intelligent fuzzy logic fan speed control with min. 300 or 500 RPM up to max. 1,000 or 1,200 RPM (depending on the model)."
My question:
- I have new 4 pin CoolerMaster SICKLEFLOW 140 ARGB fan laying around.
- Looks that Enermax PSU has some form of ("fuzzy logic fan speed?") controls for the cooler speed.
- That (voltage) speed control will probably remain if I correctly re-wire that 4 pin fan but some fans are able to start spinning at 2v, some at 4v etc. I cant find any info about those two models.
Thanks!
K
PSU Model / Old cooler / Replacement cooler
Since yesterday and only during the gaming sessions it started making very loud and rattling noise.
Fan inside: 3 pin 140mm Enermax model, EA142512M-0A .
For the PSU Enermax says: "Ultra silent and powerful cooling performance thanks to the advanced and intelligent fuzzy logic fan speed control with min. 300 or 500 RPM up to max. 1,000 or 1,200 RPM (depending on the model)."
My question:
- I have new 4 pin CoolerMaster SICKLEFLOW 140 ARGB fan laying around.
- Looks that Enermax PSU has some form of ("fuzzy logic fan speed?") controls for the cooler speed.
- That (voltage) speed control will probably remain if I correctly re-wire that 4 pin fan but some fans are able to start spinning at 2v, some at 4v etc. I cant find any info about those two models.
Thanks!
K
PSU Model / Old cooler / Replacement cooler
Last edited: