PSU enough for my build with RTX 5090?

Hey fellas, wondering if anyone knows if my current PSU which is an Evga Supernova P2 1000W, is fine for my system once my RTX 5090 arrives?
My system specs currently are:
14900K @ 253W limit
Asus Z690 Strix E
2x 16GB DDR5 @ 1.41v 6800MHz
1x 1TB SSD Samsung 990 Pro
1x 4TB SATA HDD
External mic HyperX
I know Nvidia reccommends a 1000W PSU for the 5090. But some of the online PSU calcualtors are spitting out that I need between 850-1250w PSU from various sites. I am currently running a RTX 4090 which is using 500W sometimes, and my system seems fine as is. But the 5090 maybe using an extra 100w of power, upto 600W from what I gather.
So I am wondering if I should go on the safe side and get a minimum 1200w PSU? Any thoughts?
