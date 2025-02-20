  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
PSU enough for my build with RTX 5090?

S

-snoopi-

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 26, 2022
Messages
223
Hey fellas, wondering if anyone knows if my current PSU which is an Evga Supernova P2 1000W, is fine for my system once my RTX 5090 arrives?

My system specs currently are:
14900K @ 253W limit
Asus Z690 Strix E
2x 16GB DDR5 @ 1.41v 6800MHz
1x 1TB SSD Samsung 990 Pro
1x 4TB SATA HDD
External mic HyperX

I know Nvidia reccommends a 1000W PSU for the 5090. But some of the online PSU calcualtors are spitting out that I need between 850-1250w PSU from various sites. I am currently running a RTX 4090 which is using 500W sometimes, and my system seems fine as is. But the 5090 maybe using an extra 100w of power, upto 600W from what I gather.

So I am wondering if I should go on the safe side and get a minimum 1200w PSU? Any thoughts?
 
I have the same power supply and just received my 5090 Founders Edition. Did you go with a new power supply?
 
