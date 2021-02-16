PSU Chemical/Burn Smell

Hey [H]ardForum,Yesterday morning I woke up to a burning/chemical smell in my apartment. I jumped out of bed a ran right to my rig to find that 3 out of the 6 cards were still powered on (the other 3 were powered off). After doing some debugging, I found that my right PSU was causing the smell and that the SATA input on the back had stopped working completely. Luckily, there was another unused SATA input right next to the fried one and it is now back up and running great.I understand that using SATA to power my GPU's is not a good practice; however, they are mining risers that support 300Volts. I have owned this rig for 3 years now and never have had any problems with it. I give the rig breaks and clean/dust it often.I am using EVGA 750W 80+ Gold PSU's. I heard that these are the top of the line for GPU mining but it is still producing a chemical smell. Does anyone have any suggestions for me? Should I try and get rid of the SATA risers completely? Should I purchase a new PSU or keep going and just avoid the smell? Any help would be greatly appreciated! Thanks.