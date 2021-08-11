PSU advice for a server.

OK I have a odd one here. I have a headless server build from a old x79 rig with a mostly disabled CPU. I want to upgrade its PSU since the one in it is over 10 years old and is only 80+silver.

200$ max budget, but would like to keep it around 100-150$ and the unit must be top notch and at least 80+ platinum. Don't care if its modular. the extra cables will be left in the case regardless.



Right now its just a file server but I may add more roles later on. I know getting a NAS box would be better but the system works grate and if I ever needed a server for other tasks I have it already.



Here are the specs.

Asus rog rampage iv formula.

Xeon 1680v2 6 cores, HT and turbo disabled.

4 8gb ddr3 2133mgh ram sticks.

4 7200rpm 2tb Seagate barracuda drives in raid 5.

2 250gb SSDs in raid 0.

5 .25amp 120mm fans.

2 .15amp 120mm fans.

No GPU, mouse, keyboard and most of the on board stuff has been disabled.



If my math is right I need around 350-400watts. So a good 450w unit should do?



Thanks.