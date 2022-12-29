PSU 850w enough for Threadripper and RTX 4080?

SLP Firehawk

Jan 30, 2020
Hello.
I have this:
PSU: Corsair RM Series RM850 80 PLUS
CPU: Threadripper 3970X (280watts)
192GB 3200Mhz RAM
Several SSD drives

I want to install this GPU: RTX 4080 (320watts)

Apart from not having a native power connector do you think it will work? Or should I get another PSU that is ATX 3.0 with Dedicated PCIe 5.0 Connector?
I do not know much about this but realize the GPU has a new connnector and draws a lot of power.
The 4080 comes with an adapter cable that splits to three 8 pin cables for older PSUs. I'm not sure exactly where to plug those in on the PSU
 

