PsiQuantum’s Latest Quantum Computing Research Sheds Light on ECC Vulnerabilities

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,146
With AI being now long time ubiquitous it’s time for Quantum to shine
“How to compute a 256-bit elliptic curve private key with only 50 million Toffoli gates: We use Shor's algorithm for the computation of elliptic curve private keys as a case study for resource estimates in the silicon-photonics-inspired active-volume architecture. Here, a fault-tolerant surface-code quantum computer consists of modules with a logarithmic number of non-local inter-module connections, modifying the algorithmic cost function compared to 2D-local architectures. We find that the non-local connections reduce the cost per key by a factor of 300-700 depending on the operating regime. At 10% threshold, assuming a 10-μs code cycle and non-local connections, one key can be generated every 10 minutes using 6000 modules with 1152 physical qubits each. By contrast, a device with strict 2D-local connectivity requires more qubits and produces one key every 38 hours. We also find simple architecture-independent algorithmic modifications that reduce the Toffoli count per key by up to a factor of 5. These modifications involve reusing the stored state for multiple keys and spreading the cost of the modular division operation over multiple parallel instances of the algorithm.“
Source: https://www.hpcwire.com/off-the-wir...-research-sheds-light-on-ecc-vulnerabilities/
“How to compute a 256-bit elliptic curve private key with only 50 million Toffoli gates: We use Shor's algorithm for the computation of elliptic curve private keys as a case study for resource estimates in the silicon-photonics-inspired active-volume architecture. Here, a fault-tolerant surface-code quantum computer consists of modules with a logarithmic number of non-local inter-module connections, modifying the algorithmic cost function compared to 2D-local architectures. We find that the non-local connections reduce the cost per key by a factor of 300-700 depending on the operating regime. At 10% threshold, assuming a 10-μs code cycle and non-local connections, one key can be generated every 10 minutes using 6000 modules with 1152 physical qubits each. By contrast, a device with strict 2D-local connectivity requires more qubits and produces one key every 38 hours. We also find simple architecture-independent algorithmic modifications that reduce the Toffoli count per key by up to a factor of 5. These modifications involve reusing the stored state for multiple keys and spreading the cost of the modular division operation over multiple parallel instances of the algorithm.“
Source: https://www.hpcwire.com/off-the-wir...-research-sheds-light-on-ecc-vulnerabilities/