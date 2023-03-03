PSA WD SA510 - WDS100T3B0A

Hey everyone.



I want to give everyone a heads up that the new WD SA510 1TB WDS100 T3 B0A models do not work in raid with HP and Dell raid controllers, sometimes they don't get detected and if you do get them to show up, the raid controllers will not let you build or rebuild a raid onto the newer model drives. NOTE: I did not confirm if this affects Intel raid.



We use a hundreds of these drives here at our DC when they were the WDS100 T1 B0A and WDS100 T2 B0A (along with the 2TB and 4TB) models with zero issues. Tested 6 drives and none of them were getting detected with the updated model but the drives do get detected on our test work bench and do have the latest firmware.



I only spent 2 hours troubleshooting before I put 2 and 2 together. I won't have much more info on this. They are getting returned along with the other 20 that I didn't open and we are moving back to Samsung out of spike due to this change by WD.