PSA: Use NVCleanStall to Debloat Geforce Drivers and Remove Telemetry

NVCleanstall is a great tool for de-bloating the Geforce driver package, and removing or reducing Nvidia's telemetry and running processes.It's ideal after a clean install, however if you have existing Geforce drivers installed you'll probably want to run DDU to remove all traces of them before reinstalling with NVCleanstall1) Click "Install best driver for my hardware" --> Next2) "Recommended" button, which enables only the Display Driver, PhysX, HDMI Audio. --> Next3) Choose "Disable Installer Telemetry & Advertising"4) (Optional, I normally choose the below options, however be careful with "Show Expert Tweaks -> Disable Driver Telemetry" if you play online games with anti-cheat, since it creates a modified driver with telemetry bypassed, which some anti-cheats don't like.Video-walkthrough: