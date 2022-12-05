PSA: Use NVCleanStall to Debloat Geforce Drivers and Remove Telemetry

NVCleanstall is a great tool for de-bloating the Geforce driver package, and removing or reducing Nvidia's telemetry and running processes.

It's ideal after a clean install, however if you have existing Geforce drivers installed you'll probably want to run DDU to remove all traces of them before reinstalling with NVCleanstall
https://www.techpowerup.com/download/techpowerup-nvcleanstall/

1) Click "Install best driver for my hardware" --> Next
2) "Recommended" button, which enables only the Display Driver, PhysX, HDMI Audio. --> Next

1670224709007.png


3) Choose "Disable Installer Telemetry & Advertising"
4) (Optional, I normally choose the below options, however be careful with "Show Expert Tweaks -> Disable Driver Telemetry" if you play online games with anti-cheat, since it creates a modified driver with telemetry bypassed, which some anti-cheats don't like.

1670225159607.png


Video-walkthrough:

 
