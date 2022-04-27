PSA: Migrate your Bethesda Account games to Steam TODAY (04/27/2022)

Armenius

Armenius

There is no stated time limit on when you can migrate to Steam. Just wanted to point that out since the title seems alarmist at first glance. You just won't be able to play your games through the Bethesda Launcher anymore starting May 11.
 
Tweak155

I may have bought Doom Eternal CE had I known this day was coming back when it launched.
 
