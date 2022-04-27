PSA: Migrate your Bethesda Account games to Steam TODAY (04/27/2022)

zamardii12
Just a PSA: Bethesda is sunsetting the Bethesda launcher, and from today you can migrate any game you have on the Bethesda Launcher over to Steam.
Link to library transfer: https://bethesda.net/en/account/transfer-library
Article: https://bethesda.net/en/article/2RX... migrate your,some may require manual copying.
