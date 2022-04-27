PSA: Migrate your Bethesda Account games to Steam starting today (04/27/2022). Migration windows closes 05/11/2022.

Just a PSA: Bethesda is sunsetting the Bethesda launcher, and from today you can migrate any game you have on the Bethesda Launcher over to Steam.

Link to library transfer: https://bethesda.net/en/account/transfer-library

Article: https://bethesda.net/en/article/2RXxG1y000NWupPalzLblG/sunsetting-the-bethesda-net-launcher-and-migrating-to-steam#:~:text=On April 27, you will be able to migrate your,some may require manual copying.

Save Game Migration: https://help.bethesda.net/#en/answer/55036

"At this time, we expect almost all save progress to be transferable automatically or manually with the exception of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which currently is unable to transfer and DOOM Eternal which requires additional steps to transfer. You may find updated instructions specifically for DOOM Eternal here."
 
There is no stated time limit on when you can migrate to Steam. Just wanted to point that out since the title seems alarmist at first glance. You just won't be able to play your games through the Bethesda Launcher anymore starting May 11.
 
Armenius said:
Just wanted to point that out since the title seems alarmist at first glance.
I meant more that starting today you can migrate your account. I didn't write that with the intention of alarming, and there is certainly no time-limit for this as far as I am aware but always best to do it as soon as possible.

I changed the title to better reflect how I intended it to mean.
 
Armenius said:
There is no stated time limit on when you can migrate to Steam. You just won't be able to play your games through the Bethesda Launcher anymore starting May 11.
Doesn't the below quote on the FAQ suggest as much?

"Please note, that you may begin this process at any time after it becomes available, but on May 11 you will no longer be able to play your purchased games on the Bethesda.net launcher. You will not lose access to your Library on Bethesda.net on May 11, only the ability to play them on the Launcher."


"You will not lose access to your library, only the ability to play them on the launcher."

So unless you can play Bethesda Launcher games in a web browser don't they mean you lose access to the games? What does that mean that you won't lose access to your library on Bethesda.net, but simultaneously say that you can't launch them through the launcher? Don't you NEED the launcher to play the games you own, or are they suggesting you can download the games separately or something after May 11?
 
Armenius said:
There is no stated time limit on when you can migrate to Steam. Just wanted to point that out since the title seems alarmist at first glance. You just won't be able to play your games through the Bethesda Launcher anymore starting May 11.
Let’s be honest. If there’s no sense of panic or urgency, a lot of people won’t do it. I for one support alarmist thread titles, including the one where it told you that if you didn’t put aluminum foil on your door handles when you’re home alone, you’re pretty much guaranteed to die.
 
