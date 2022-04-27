PSA: Migrate your Bethesda Account games to Steam starting today (04/27/2022). Migration windows closes 05/11/2022.

Armenius said: There is no stated time limit on when you can migrate to Steam. You just won't be able to play your games through the Bethesda Launcher anymore starting May 11. Click to expand...

Doesn't the below quote on the FAQ suggest as much?"You will not lose access to your library, only the ability to play them on the launcher."So unless you can play Bethesda Launcher games in a web browser don't they mean you lose access to the games? What does that mean that you won't lose access to your library on Bethesda.net, but simultaneously say that you can't launch them through the launcher? Don't you NEED the launcher to play the games you own, or are they suggesting you can download the games separately or something after May 11?