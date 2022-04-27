PSA: Migrate your Bethesda Account games to Steam starting today (04/27/2022). Migration windows closes 05/11/2022.

zamardii12
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2014
- Messages
- 3,268
Just a PSA: Bethesda is sunsetting the Bethesda launcher, and from today you can migrate any game you have on the Bethesda Launcher over to Steam.
Link to library transfer: https://bethesda.net/en/account/transfer-library
Article: https://bethesda.net/en/article/2RXxG1y000NWupPalzLblG/sunsetting-the-bethesda-net-launcher-and-migrating-to-steam#:~:text=On April 27, you will be able to migrate your,some may require manual copying.
Save Game Migration: https://help.bethesda.net/#en/answer/55036
"At this time, we expect almost all save progress to be transferable automatically or manually with the exception of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which currently is unable to transfer and DOOM Eternal which requires additional steps to transfer. You may find updated instructions specifically for DOOM Eternal here."
