PSA: Measure Twice - Order Once

FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
50,193
So I was just sent over this picture of a system build with an RTX 3080. Looks like it is causing some builders some issues, and that case is far from small (look at the size of the mainboard behind it). Hell, even if it could slip in there with that fan removed, how the hell is going to get any circulation across those cooling fins.

MEASURE TWICE GUYS!!!!!!! Make sure you got your ducks in line before dropping your hard earned cache.

zzzzzSIZZE.png
 
Last edited:
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,522
FrgMstr said:
So I was just sent over this picture of a system build with an RTX 3080. Looks like it is causing some builders some issues, and that case is far from small (look at the size of the mainboard behind it). Hell, even if it could slip in there with that fan removed, how the hell is going to get any circulation across those cooling fins.

MEASURE TWICE GUYS!!!!!!! Make sure you got your ducks in line before dropping your hard earned cache.
Click to expand...
Looks like it'd barely fit with that front fan removed...massive. o_o

Edit: even more impressive, the PCB extends the whole length...
 
  • Like
Reactions: noko
like this
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
5,392
Nobu said:
Looks like it'd barely fit with that front fan removed...massive. o_o

Edit: even more impressive, the PCB extends the whole length...
Click to expand...
Looks like he broke off the pcie socket or card slot lol. WTH?
 
B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
5,628
Thanks for the reminder, I remember seeing that some of the top end 3080 AIB cards are longer than the FE 3090 which will barely fit in my case.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
50,193
BassTek said:
Thanks for the reminder, I remember seeing that some of the top end 3080 AIB cards are longer than the FE 3090 which will barely fit in my case.
Click to expand...
Yeah, some of the numbers I have seen on AIB 3080 cards have been crazy big.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,522
Thinking I'll probably get a 2560/2570 if such a thing comes out, or AMD if it's at all competetive. Surely the same card without RT will be smaller?
 
B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
5,628
I double checked posted dimensions for MSI, Asus and Zotac, it looks like all of the 3x 8 pin cards are longer than the 315mm that will fit my case with front fans installed. The Zotac 2x 8 pin is even too long by 2mm.

Guess I'm paying the price for going with a Fractal Meshify C, it's a good case though so no regrets.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top