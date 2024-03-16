PSA for anyone using the Gigabyte Control Center with a Gigabyte GPU

Probably I'm the last one to know this, but just in case someone comes across this issue: the GCC will override the fan settings in AMD Adrenaline (and other control apps like Afterburner) and sometimes cause this error message.It took me 3 days to figure out what was happening and why my fans were going to 100% every time I ran a game even though the GPU temp was only 50C. When I reinstalled Windows on a spare drive I had no issue until the GCC installed the VGAlib and took control of the RGB and fans on the card and then you can watch it change the fan curve in the Adrenaline panel. The default fan curve in GCC was extremely aggressive which caused the noise problem.