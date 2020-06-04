PSA: Corsair Issues Recall for Recent SFX Power Supplies

https://www.anandtech.com/show/15829/corsair-sf-series-psu-recall
Corsair has identified an issue with recent SF PSU's manufactured between Oct 2019 and March 2020. When in an environment with both “high temperatures, and high humidity”, the PSUs can unexpectedly fail. They are shipping out replacements in advance and providing shipping both ways.
You can go to the Corsair forums to see if your PSU is affected:
https://forum.corsair.com/v3/showthread.php?t=197081
