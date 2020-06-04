PSA: Corsair Issues Recall for Recent SFX Power Supplies

kirbyrj

night_2004

Good for them to recall, but I just finished building three PCs with SF-series PSUs. Their order processing times are absolute shit right now so it'll probably be at least a month long wait to get a replacement PSU.
 
odditory

I like Corsair but I did have a bad string of AX1200i's that would just cut out under load and get the red LED of death.
 
