PSA: Check Your Ram Settings Even If You Don't OC

Discussion in 'Memory' started by King_Potato, Jan 27, 2020 at 1:23 AM.

    King_Potato

    King_Potato

    I just built a New Ryzen System. I would get random BSOD's until I found out that the motherboard had incorrectly set my memory to the wrong frequency and voltage. If you have BSOD's, it's worth it to check memory settings. It's also a good idea to check before you buy that your ram is on the motherboards memory QVL list. Now it isn't for certain that ram not on a QVL will not work, in many cases it will be just fine, but I decided to take a risk with a slight variation in model numbers compared to the QVL. I don't think it would be all that normal for a QVL part to set the memory wrong, but I would check even if it is for sure QVL listed.

    I know many of you already know this. I thought it might be a nice thing to post for people with the same issue to find if they do a search for it on the net.

    Cheers!
     
    Spartacus09

    Spartacus09

    FYI its not just AMD systems, I had to manually volt my ram and CPU even at stock before it was stable. (QVL just means its tested at the rated speeds/setting in the board not that it will auto configure)
     
