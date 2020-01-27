PSA: Check Your Ram Settings Even If You Don't OC

I just built a New Ryzen System. I would get random BSOD's until I found out that the motherboard had incorrectly set my memory to the wrong frequency and voltage. If you have BSOD's, it's worth it to check memory settings. It's also a good idea to check before you buy that your ram is on the motherboards memory QVL list. Now it isn't for certain that ram not on a QVL will not work, in many cases it will be just fine, but I decided to take a risk with a slight variation in model numbers compared to the QVL. I don't think it would be all that normal for a QVL part to set the memory wrong, but I would check even if it is for sure QVL listed. I know many of you already know this. I thought it might be a nice thing to post for people with the same issue to find if they do a search for it on the net. Cheers!