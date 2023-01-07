PSA: Amazon cash back actually can be CASH back

No, this is not an ad for Amazon or Chase.



I've had the Amazon Cash Back card for a while, that gives you 5% back when used on Amazon. It's always shown up as Amazon credit. I was poking around my account on Chase today and found that you can actually deposit your cash back balance into your bank account. You can also have it credited to your card. I've often wished I could use the cash back on other sites; this essentially makes that happen.



I was pretty slow to figure this out, so I wanted to share if others didn't know. This seemed to be the most applicable place on the forum.