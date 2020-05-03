PS5/XBOX X vs 3080Ti/Big Navi

With both consoles and new 3xxx cards shaping to become quite big and powerful, why would I choose a €1500 3080Ti (2080Ti price here in Sweden is about €1300-€1500) over say, a PS5 which costs €500?



The only reason I can think of is my Valve Index.

But that could easily sell for €700 and if there's new VR coming for PS5 it's definitely going to be cheaper.



The bad thing is I'm currently sitting on 9900k oced to 5ghz and 32gb of ram.

But I could sell that, sell my Index and my PC wheel/HOTAS.

Buy PS5, new VR when it's out and equally good laptop and not spend any money on 3080Ti.



I'm a gamer some come on Jensen & Lisa, convince me spend money on 3080Ti/Big Navi with all these new console releases!