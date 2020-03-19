PS5 uses AMD's SmartShift tech to boost GPU clocks to ludicrous speeds

Sony PlayStation 5 hits a blistering 2.23GHz ...
... limited only by total CPU+GPU power consumption (& not temp or cooling)
This looks like good news for PC Gamers holding out for future Navi cards
Because it has a locked configuration with an enhanced cooling solution, the PlayStation 5 will always perform the same regardless of the ambient temperature, allowing Sony to give the PS5 a set power budget and have clocks revolve around that instead.
https://www.pcworld.com/article/353...ous-speeds.amp.html?__twitter_impression=true
“Rather than look at the actual temperature of the silicon die, we look at the activities that the GPU and CPU are performing and set the frequencies on that basis—which makes everything deterministic and repeatable,” Cerny said in his presentation. “While we’re at it, we also use AMD’s SmartShift technology and send any unused power from the CPU to the GPU, so it can squeeze out a few more pixels.”