PS5 - The Future of Gaming | The Power of V

DukenukemX said: Switch Lite doesn't have a dock mode anymore, which is stupid since the SWITCH isn't switching anything what so ever. I'd imagine that Nintendo's new console would still be forward and backwards compatible with the regular Switch, which just adds value to Switch owners.



Personally, I don't think this console generation will go anywhere. Mostly to do with the economy with this COV19. This does depend on pricing, but I doubt the PS5 will be $400. I see a lot of PS4 owners sticking to their PS4's. Xbox brand is dead and most Xbox gamers will switch to PC if they haven't done so already. Just look at the difference between PS4 and Xbox One in game sales. As for Nintendo I believe the Switch is a huge failure and Nintendo knows this. While the Switch is a succusful console in of itself, but the issue is that the Switch is both portable and a home console at the same time. Not many people realize that Nintendo made a killing with the Nintendo DS and 3DS. With the PS5's and Xbox Series X's power, I can't see the Switch or even a Switch Pro survive the coming generation. I think Nintendo will make the Switch the replacement of the 3DS and introduce a truly home console that is capable of Ray-Tracing. I fully expect Nvidia to make a super SOC with Ray-Tracing capabilities for a new Nintendo console. There's a reason why the

Well considering that you consistently shit on consoles every chance you get, while pirating their games and calling console players stupid for not playing on PC too, I'm not sure you have much credibility on the subject or in this thread, esp. with all that hyperbole that I'm not going to get into. So I'd like to see all that kept to a minimum in this thread and you can go back to the PS5 Pricing issue news thread that you derailed several times in your crusade to label consoles and their exclusives as anti-consumer and even illegal by citing some irrelevant movie theater exclusivity precedent, if you must keep it up.Anyways, I'm pretty pumped for this, as the PS4 has hadbest games/exclusives I've played in the past several years out of any other platform and I own them all (PS4 Pro, Xbone X, Switch, Stadia, Shield TV for Geforce Now) including a high-end gaming PC setup. I already got my 4K/120 Hz C9 OLED ready for the next gen consoles as well and can't wait for the next-gen exclusives Sony puts out. But for now, I'm ready for those TLoU 2 reviews to dump tomorrow and to play it next Friday, then Ghosts of Tsushima soon thereafter, which I'm hoping they'll announce how they're going to handle these games on PS5 as well, as in if they're just going to patch them on PS5 for 60 FPS and higher resolution like they did on the TLoU PS4 remaster, or if they're going to try to sell us another Remaster like they did before (which I doubt they'll do since BC wasn't available before and it will be next gen).