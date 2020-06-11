PS5 - The Future of Gaming | Next-Gen Netgear Router

What do you think of the console design?

nguyen704

nguyen704

Set yourself a reminder, alarm, calendar event, or whatever at 4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT/8 PM UTC today! After months of speculations and rumors, Playstation will finally reveal what games we can expect from the PS5. Who knows, maybe they will show the console AND a price tag.

The stream is set to be a little over an hour long. You can catch the stream on YouTube or Twitch.

PS5 console and accessories:
PS5 Hardware Reveal Trailer
EaRSL8BVcAA1FtR.jpg

EaQ1dqeWoAUxCMU.jpg

Games showcased (click on link to 4K video):
GTA V Online 2021
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 2020
Gran Turismo 7
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Project Athia
Stray 2021
Returnal
Sackboy A Big Adventure
Destruction Allstars
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Goodbye Volcano High 2021
Oddworld Soulstorm
Ghostwire: Tokyo 2021
JETT: The Far Shore 2020
Godfall 2020
Solar Ash 2021
Hitman III 2021
Astro's Playroom
Little Devil Inside
NBA 2K21 2020
Bugsnax 2020
Demon's Souls
DEATHLOOP
Resident Evil Village 2021
Pragmata 2022
Horizon Forbidden West


YouTube

Twitch
Playstation Twitch
 
Mode13

Mode13

Earley said:
I haven't been this excited about a console since the Playstation 2.
What's so exciting? I don't know anything about the latest consoles.

Just curious. I loved my ps2 but haven't really looked at consoles since then
 
V

Viper16

I always look forward to the new consoles. I skipped the xbox the last two generations, but I have had every Playstation made. Looking forward to it as well Earley
 
E

Earley

Mode13 said:
[


What's so exciting? I don't know anything about the latest consoles.

Just curious. I loved my ps2 but haven't really looked at consoles since then
My rough understanding is that the technology that AMD has developed with Sony and Microsoft this gen is fantastic. The PS5 is the most impressive of the two. Massive amounts of fast non volatile storage are available right on the GPU, meaning no loading. Not like Microsoft means as no loading, where they've sped up regular loading into graphics memory, but like, the PS5 loads everything into the GPU when you launch the game, and the game rarely has to even access the drives across the slow PCI BUS. And remember that both of these units are APUs, not discrete CPU/GPU combos, so all the memory, caches and all that are right on the same die. So there will be games that will be impossible to play on PC until we get much better APUs. Which AMD has promised haha.
 
E

Earley

Viper16 said:
I always look forward to the new consoles. I skipped the xbox the last two generations, but I have had every Playstation made. Looking forward to it as well Earley
Yeah I've been snoozing on them for a generation or two because I haven't been too impressed with what's under the hood. But this PS5 business is super exciting. I'm a pretty committed PC gamer, but I'm seriously considering jumping back in for this PS5 business, and it would give me a chance to catch up on some great games I missed, like Uncharted.
 
V

vegeta535

Earley said:
My rough understanding is that the technology that AMD has developed with Sony and Microsoft this gen is fantastic. The PS5 is the most impressive of the two. Massive amounts of fast non volatile storage are available right on the GPU, meaning no loading. Not like Microsoft means as no loading, where they've sped up regular loading into graphics memory, but like, the PS5 loads everything into the GPU when you launch the game, and the game rarely has to even access the drives across the slow PCI BUS. And remember that both of these units are APUs, not discrete CPU/GPU combos, so all the memory, caches and all that are right on the same die. So there will be games that will be impossible to play on PC until we get much better APUs. Which AMD has promised haha.
Not a massive amount of storage. Remember while stupid fast it is only 850gb and that probably before what the system itself takes up. Probably less the 800gb usable. Hopefully developers do take advantage of the speed so we can get away from the bloated game installs like they been claiming.
 
E

Earley

vegeta535 said:
Not a massive amount of storage. Remember while stupid fast it is only 850gb and that probably before what the system itself takes up. Probably less the 800gb usable. Hopefully developers do take advantage of the speed so we can get away from the bloated game installs like they been claiming.
Interestingly, Sony did mention a reduction in game install sizes along those lines actually. We'll see how much.

But I'm still not convinced that's not massive. Since it's an APU, and so all shared, for comparison, my video card has 8GB of fast ram, my computer has 32gb, and my OS takes up 23GB on my windows desktop (if I had to load the whole thing into ram, that's not how it works obviously), and a big game is 200GB right now. Having a remaining 600gb pool of fast ram to share between the CPU and GPU, ten times what they've had available before even after they load all the assets, is I believe pretty much exactly what every game developer has been asking for in their feedback for a while.
 
Domingo

Domingo

I see this as exciting for PC gamers, too. Most games are multi-platform so these new consoles will raise the bar for what we'll see on that platform, too.
I dunno if I'm as psyched for this system as I was for systems like the PS2 or Xbox 360, but I'm definitely a little giddy. Sony's behind a lot of my favorite current franchises, so I'm looking forward to new titles that are bigger/better/faster/more. I'm also happy that load times are being addressed and developers are acknowledging that framerates over 30fps exist. Even if the machine ends up being a little disappointing, I'll still get one. I still feel both the PS4 and X1 were pretty big disappointments and I bought both of those.
 
V

vegeta535

Earley said:
Interestingly, Sony did mention a reduction in game install sizes along those lines actually. We'll see how much.

But I'm still not convinced that's not massive. Since it's an APU, and so all shared, for comparison, my video card has 8GB of fast ram, my computer has 32gb, and my OS takes up 23GB on my windows desktop (if I had to load the whole thing into ram, that's not how it works obviously), and a big game is 200GB right now. Having a remaining 600gb pool of fast ram to share between the CPU and GPU, ten times what they've had available before even after they load all the assets, is I believe pretty much exactly what every game developer has been asking for in their feedback for a while.
Yes they might been asking for it but still will code for the lowest dominator. Which would be PC and Xbox now. Multi platform developers are lazy and might not take full advantage of the speed. I get excited from what is possible out of Sony's studios in the future.
 
V

vegeta535

Domingo said:
I see this as exciting for PC gamers, too. Most games are multi-platform so these new consoles will raise the bar for what we'll see on that platform, too.
I dunno if I'm as psyched for this system as I was for systems like the PS2 or Xbox 360, but I'm definitely a little giddy. Sony's behind a lot of my favorite current franchises, so I'm looking forward to new titles that are bigger/better/faster/more. I'm also happy that load times are being addressed and developers are acknowledging that framerates over 30fps exist. Even if the machine ends up being a little disappointing, I'll still get one. I still feel both the PS4 and X1 were pretty big disappointments and I bought both of those.
Yea the elimination of loading time is the big thing I been waiting for. Even games on cartridges/flash on the switch have too damn much loading. I really hope Sony delivers on it. I rather have no loading then slightly better graphic or fps.
 
next-Jin

next-Jin

Eliminating load times is a fine goal, I’m more looking forward in how that speed will change game design. It’s apparently not just about load times.
 
E

Earley

Domingo said:
I see this as exciting for PC gamers, too. Most games are multi-platform so these new consoles will raise the bar for what we'll see on that platform, too.
I dunno if I'm as psyched for this system as I was for systems like the PS2 or Xbox 360, but I'm definitely a little giddy. Sony's behind a lot of my favorite current franchises, so I'm looking forward to new titles that are bigger/better/faster/more. I'm also happy that load times are being addressed and developers are acknowledging that framerates over 30fps exist. Even if the machine ends up being a little disappointing, I'll still get one. I still feel both the PS4 and X1 were pretty big disappointments and I bought both of those.
Agreed. Just imagine buying a new video card with a fast 512GB SSD and Diablo IV or GTA 6 already installed on it. That's the kind of thing that's gonna happen for sure IMO, sure as you can't steer a train.
 
D

DukenukemX

Earley said:
Yeah I've been snoozing on them for a generation or two because I haven't been too impressed with what's under the hood. But this PS5 business is super exciting. I'm a pretty committed PC gamer, but I'm seriously considering jumping back in for this PS5 business, and it would give me a chance to catch up on some great games I missed, like Uncharted.
Personally, I don't think this console generation will go anywhere. Mostly to do with the economy with this COV19. This does depend on pricing, but I doubt the PS5 will be $400. I see a lot of PS4 owners sticking to their PS4's. Xbox brand is dead and most Xbox gamers will switch to PC if they haven't done so already. Just look at the difference between PS4 and Xbox One in game sales. As for Nintendo I believe the Switch is a huge failure and Nintendo knows this. While the Switch is a succusful console in of itself, but the issue is that the Switch is both portable and a home console at the same time. Not many people realize that Nintendo made a killing with the Nintendo DS and 3DS. With the PS5's and Xbox Series X's power, I can't see the Switch or even a Switch Pro survive the coming generation. I think Nintendo will make the Switch the replacement of the 3DS and introduce a truly home console that is capable of Ray-Tracing. I fully expect Nvidia to make a super SOC with Ray-Tracing capabilities for a new Nintendo console. There's a reason why the Switch Lite doesn't have a dock mode anymore, which is stupid since the SWITCH isn't switching anything what so ever. I'd imagine that Nintendo's new console would still be forward and backwards compatible with the regular Switch, which just adds value to Switch owners.

-Consoles-Sold-during-2019-www.HookedOnTech.com_-1.png
 
M

Marees

DukenukemX said:
Nintendo will make the Switch the replacement of the 3DS and introduce a truly home console that is capable of Ray-Tracing.
Ray Tracing & Switch in the same sentence !!!

Realistically speaking DLSS is possible in the next switch based on Volta (Xavier NX chip) architecture. Current Switch is based on Pascal architecture. So finally properly upscaled 1080p gaming on the switch that will look as if it is "real" 1080p
 
T4rd

T4rd

DukenukemX said:
Personally, I don't think this console generation will go anywhere. Mostly to do with the economy with this COV19. This does depend on pricing, but I doubt the PS5 will be $400. I see a lot of PS4 owners sticking to their PS4's. Xbox brand is dead and most Xbox gamers will switch to PC if they haven't done so already. Just look at the difference between PS4 and Xbox One in game sales. As for Nintendo I believe the Switch is a huge failure and Nintendo knows this. While the Switch is a succusful console in of itself, but the issue is that the Switch is both portable and a home console at the same time. Not many people realize that Nintendo made a killing with the Nintendo DS and 3DS. With the PS5's and Xbox Series X's power, I can't see the Switch or even a Switch Pro survive the coming generation. I think Nintendo will make the Switch the replacement of the 3DS and introduce a truly home console that is capable of Ray-Tracing. I fully expect Nvidia to make a super SOC with Ray-Tracing capabilities for a new Nintendo console. There's a reason why the Switch Lite doesn't have a dock mode anymore, which is stupid since the SWITCH isn't switching anything what so ever. I'd imagine that Nintendo's new console would still be forward and backwards compatible with the regular Switch, which just adds value to Switch owners.

View attachment 252709
Well considering that you consistently shit on consoles every chance you get, while pirating their games and calling console players stupid for not playing on PC too, I'm not sure you have much credibility on the subject or in this thread, esp. with all that hyperbole that I'm not going to get into. So I'd like to see all that kept to a minimum in this thread and you can go back to the PS5 Pricing issue news thread that you derailed several times in your crusade to label consoles and their exclusives as anti-consumer and even illegal by citing some irrelevant movie theater exclusivity precedent, if you must keep it up.

Anyways, I'm pretty pumped for this, as the PS4 has had the best games/exclusives I've played in the past several years out of any other platform and I own them all (PS4 Pro, Xbone X, Switch, Stadia, Shield TV for Geforce Now) including a high-end gaming PC setup. I already got my 4K/120 Hz C9 OLED ready for the next gen consoles as well and can't wait for the next-gen exclusives Sony puts out. But for now, I'm ready for those TLoU 2 reviews to dump tomorrow and to play it next Friday, then Ghosts of Tsushima soon thereafter, which I'm hoping they'll announce how they're going to handle these games on PS5 as well, as in if they're just going to patch them on PS5 for 60 FPS and higher resolution like they did on the TLoU PS4 remaster, or if they're going to try to sell us another Remaster like they did before (which I doubt they'll do since BC wasn't available before and it will be next gen).
 
O

odditory

If Sony shows the first Elden Ring gameplay footage, we will awaken to news that Phil Spencer is out at Microsoft.
 
O

odditory

nguyen704 said:
I'm hoping for Demon Souls Remake, but I'll take some Elden Ring gameplay trailer.
There's a lot of passionate but niche interest in that remake, however Sony's not suicidal. It doesn't rise to the level of system-seller juggernaut.
 
G

GameLifter

I'm very much looking forward to the stream. My wish is that they show the console and announce the price but it'll most likely just be the games. Right now I'm mostly focused on building a new PC but if the PS5 and/or Series X have an impressive launch and reasonable price I'll pick them up, too.
 
V

vegeta535

GameLifter said:
I'm very much looking forward to the stream. My wish is that they show the console and announce the price but it'll most likely just be the games. Right now I'm mostly focused on building a new PC but if the PS5 and/or Series X have an impressive launch and reasonable price I'll pick them up, too.
I doubt Sony will announce pricing before MS. What they did worked really well with the PS4 on top of MS bungling the xbone reveal.
 
N

Nolan7689

odditory said:
There's a lot of passionate but niche interest in that remake, however Sony's not suicidal. It doesn't rise to the level of system-seller juggernaut.
It wouldn’t be the headliner of the show, but it would certainly generate a lot of buzz. Those games aren’t as niche as they once were, Bloodborne sold excellently as a exclusive (2 million within the first six months). And there’s a decent amount of buzz around rumored remasters/ports of it and other titles.

It won’t be as huge as showing Horizon, or God of War, but showing Elden Ring would be big news.

EDIT: I’m a dummy and just reread your comment and see you’re referring to Demons Souls and not Elden Ring.
 
Z

zamardii12

vegeta535 said:
I doubt Sony will announce pricing before MS. What they did worked really well with the PS4 on top of MS bungling the xbone reveal.
This is what I was thinking. With what happened last gen I think Microsoft; no matter what the PS5 price ends up being will lower their console by $50-$100 and will take the hit in order to get back in the game. The PS4 absolutely decimated the Xbox One this generation, and Microsoft wants to get back in the ring and fight again.
 
Z

zamardii12

GameLifter said:
I'm very much looking forward to the stream. My wish is that they show the console and announce the price but it'll most likely just be the games. Right now I'm mostly focused on building a new PC but if the PS5 and/or Series X have an impressive launch and reasonable price I'll pick them up, too.
There are rumors of a cheaper Series X launching along with the console however I don't put much stock in rumors, but supposedly something leaked that showed the name of another console next to the Series X.
 
D

DukenukemX

T4rd said:
Well considering that you consistently shit on consoles every chance you get,
And here you are shitting on me shitting on consoles. It's shitception.
while pirating their games and calling console players stupid for not playing on PC too,
You sure you aren't a console user here to troll PC gamers?
I'm not sure you have much credibility on the subject or in this thread, esp.
Considering that the first few sentences you wrote aren't even related to anything but myself, I'd say my credibility is higher. Though feel free to make a thread about me and my opinions, because I don't mind the center of attention.
which I'm hoping they'll announce how they're going to handle these games on PS5 as well, as in if they're just going to patch them on PS5 for 60 FPS and higher resolution like they did on the TLoU PS4 remaster,
Click to expand...
Idealy you should get the PS5 version free if you have the PS4 version, unless some serious work was done besides up-scaling textures that a 15 year old can do in a few hours.
or if they're going to try to sell us another Remaster like they did before (which I doubt they'll do since BC wasn't available before and it will be next gen).
Click to expand...
You know they'll have a plethora of remasters for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X because developers are going to be cautious in spending resources on consoles that don't have a large user base just yet. So expect 2 years of remasters and remakes before games are actually made to take advantage of the hardware.
 
R

Rockenrooster

Earley said:
My rough understanding is that the technology that AMD has developed with Sony and Microsoft this gen is fantastic. The PS5 is the most impressive of the two. Massive amounts of fast non volatile storage are available right on the GPU, meaning no loading. Not like Microsoft means as no loading, where they've sped up regular loading into graphics memory, but like, the PS5 loads everything into the GPU when you launch the game, and the game rarely has to even access the drives across the slow PCI BUS. And remember that both of these units are APUs, not discrete CPU/GPU combos, so all the memory, caches and all that are right on the same die. So there will be games that will be impossible to play on PC until we get much better APUs. Which AMD has promised haha.
If by impossible you mean "will have a loading time greater than 0" that's hardly unplayable.
If I can deal with the loading times of ARK with 45 mods installed I think I could deal with the loading times of these "Next gen games".
My Sabrent Rocket 4.0 has been waiting for something to do...

Also, this sounds like HBCC that AMD had for Vega was it?
I'm sure that Windows will get similar functionality too (DirectStorage from MS).
maybe it won't be as "efficient" as Sony's solution, but anything is better than it is now.
 
D

DukenukemX

vegeta535 said:
I doubt Sony will announce pricing before MS. What they did worked really well with the PS4 on top of MS bungling the xbone reveal.
The PS4 was Sony doing things correctly, unlike the PS3. Plus it helps that Microsoft screwed up the Xbox One badly. Xbox One costed $100 more and was slower, and came with the Kinect which nobody but soccer moms wanted. Plus don't forget used games were not allowed and Microsoft said it couldn't be removed from the console... until they removed it from the console before launch. To make matters worse, Microsoft is not willing to spend the money to make good exclusives for the Xbox. Practically every game on the Xbox One is released on PC and has a delayed release on PS4 and/or Switch. PS4's success was due to Xbox being run by idiots. I also doubt anyone will annouce pricing until like a month or two before the consoles go on sale. The economy is in bad shape and high priced consoles maybe the death of the consoles. Sony would have to take a massive loss for the PS5 or just barely turn a profit, but that depends on how the economy shapes up later this year. Microsoft maybe more than willing to take a massive loss if that means they succeed.
 
O

odditory

Hearing the sweeping orchestral music on the stream now before the presentation brings so much emotion to the event
 
Mode13

Mode13

odditory said:
Hearing the sweeping orchestral music on the stream now before the presentation brings so much emotion to the event
I feel like I'm listening to the opening credits of some 80s - early 90s movie

Waiting for something really bad to happen to Harrison Ford prompting him to run from the police and hunt men who have only one arm
 
E

Earley

Rockenrooster said:
If by impossible you mean "will have a loading time greater than 0" that's hardly unplayable.
If I can deal with the loading times of ARK with 45 mods installed I think I could deal with the loading times of these "Next gen games".
My Sabrent Rocket 4.0 has been waiting for something to do...

Also, this sounds like HBCC that AMD had for Vega was it?
I'm sure that Windows will get similar functionality too (DirectStorage from MS).
maybe it won't be as "efficient" as Sony's solution, but anything is better than it is now.
No I mean impossible, like your slow-mo sabrent achieving anything close to 8.5GB/sec transfer rates to your GPU.You'll see what kinds of things that enables starting at 1:00 Pacific. Sony already unloaded all the technical details recently in that long boring presentation that everyone obviously skipped.

I can see why a lot of people just won't understand the difference until they see it but it's very apparent that the PS5 will be able to run games that current PCs and even some soon-to-be in existence cannot. An NVME and an 8GB video card will be just the very first baby steps to playing the new games. Within a couple of years on PC we'll be seeing video cards with 512gb and 1tb drives built in with expensive custom SSD controllers, and real-time custom compression circuits, similar to the ones that Sony has designed for the PS5, and games preinstalled on them. Steam will let you use your video card as a library drive. Those things are coming, and impossible with your current PC, no matter what hardware it has. And only those things are going to get us close to what the PS5 can do right now.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Anyone having issues viewing the live stream on Android TV or their TV's YouTube app? Keeps telling me an error occurred. Seems to be a common issue lately. I had to cast it from my phone to get it to play and it looks worse that way and has less controls.
 
M

Mav451

Apart from GT, don't think anything's remotely grabbed my attention. Kinda makes sense, since I'm traditionally a PC/Nintendo gamer. FF7R/Last of US2 are the only reasons I even want a Playstation at all.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Returnal and Ratchet & Clank look pretty nice. Wonder if the Returnal game is what the Dead Space developer was talking about for their announcement. I'm a sucker for anything in a space or alien setting though.
 
