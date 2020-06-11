PS5 - The Future of Gaming | Next-Gen Netgear Router

nguyen704
nguyen704
Jun 19, 2008
Set yourself a reminder, alarm, calendar event, or whatever at 4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT/8 PM UTC today! After months of speculations and rumors, Playstation will finally reveal what games we can expect from the PS5. Who knows, maybe they will show the console AND a price tag.
The stream is set to be a little over an hour long. You can catch the stream on YouTube or Twitch.
PS5 console and accessories:
PS5 Hardware Reveal Trailer
Games showcased (click on link to 4K video):
GTA V Online 2021
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 2020
Gran Turismo 7
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Project Athia
Stray 2021
Returnal
Sackboy A Big Adventure
Destruction Allstars
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Goodbye Volcano High 2021
Oddworld Soulstorm
Ghostwire: Tokyo 2021
JETT: The Far Shore 2020
Godfall 2020
Solar Ash 2021
Hitman III 2021
Astro's Playroom
Little Devil Inside
NBA 2K21 2020
Bugsnax 2020
Demon's Souls
DEATHLOOP
Resident Evil Village 2021
Pragmata 2022
Horizon Forbidden West
YouTube
Twitch
Playstation Twitch
Last edited: