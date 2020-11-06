PS5 - The Future of Gaming (6/11/20)

nguyen704

Set yourself a reminder, alarm, calendar event, or whatever at 4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT/8 PM UTC today! After months of speculations and rumors, Playstation will finally reveal what games we can expect from the PS5. Who knows, maybe they will show the console AND a price tag.

The stream is set to be a little over an hour long. You can catch the stream on YouTube or Twitch.

YouTube


Twitch
 
Earley said:
I haven't been this excited about a console since the Playstation 2.
What's so exciting? I don't know anything about the latest consoles.

Just curious. I loved my ps2 but haven't really looked at consoles since then
 
Viper16

I always look forward to the new consoles. I skipped the xbox the last two generations, but I have had every Playstation made. Looking forward to it as well Earley
 
Earley

Mode13 said:
What's so exciting? I don't know anything about the latest consoles.

Just curious. I loved my ps2 but haven't really looked at consoles since then
My rough understanding is that the technology that AMD has developed with Sony and Microsoft this gen is fantastic. The PS5 is the most impressive of the two. Massive amounts of fast non volatile storage are available right on the GPU, meaning no loading. Not like Microsoft means as no loading, where they've sped up regular loading into graphics memory, but like, the PS5 loads everything into the GPU when you launch the game, and the game rarely has to even access the drives across the slow PCI BUS. And remember that both of these units are APUs, not discrete CPU/GPU combos, so all the memory, caches and all that are right on the same die. So there will be games that will be impossible to play on PC until we get much better APUs. Which AMD has promised haha.
 
