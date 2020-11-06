PS5 - The Future of Gaming (6/11/20)

nguyen704
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2008
- Messages
- 1,420
Set yourself a reminder, alarm, calendar event, or whatever at 4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT/8 PM UTC today! After months of speculations and rumors, Playstation will finally reveal what games we can expect from the PS5. Who knows, maybe they will show the console AND a price tag.
The stream is set to be a little over an hour long. You can catch the stream on YouTube or Twitch.
YouTube
Twitch
The stream is set to be a little over an hour long. You can catch the stream on YouTube or Twitch.
YouTube
Twitch