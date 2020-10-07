PS5 Teardown: An inside look at our most transformative console yet

It’s getting close to November, and we are very excited for the launch of PlayStation 5 console. Today, we wanted to give you a sneak peek at the console’s interior, so you can take a look at all of the magic happening inside the PS5 that brings out the beautiful games you’ll experience this holiday season.


We began conceptualizing PS5 in 2015, and we’ve spent the past five years designing and developing the console.


Our team values a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture. Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren’t any unnecessary components and the design is efficient. As a result, we’re able to achieve our goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality.


In this teardown video of the PS5 console, you will be able to see how we have thoughtfully integrated our technology into this console.


We felt it was inevitable to make a generational leap in terms of performance in order to deliver a new, next-generation gaming experience. However, to do so, we had to balance every aspect of the system, from focusing on reducing the noise level to enhancing the cooling capacity, more than ever before.


We’ve also highlighted the mechanism in the video below that we’ve incorporated into the PS5 console to make the operating sounds even quieter. After an extensive and complex trial and error process, we were pleased with the end result and I can not wait for our fans to get their hands on the PS5 console and “hear” it for themselves.
Blog: https://blog.playstation.com/2020/1...-look-at-our-most-transformative-console-yet/

 
Wow that has to be the first consumer electronic that I’ve personally seen that utilizes liquid metal as the TIM.
 
That is really cool but holy balls it is huge! I know the dimensions have already been posted (roughly 15x10x4) but it looks two feet tall in this.

I’ve been a mid-cycle refresh purchaser for the consoles since 360/PS3 so I’ll be waiting for a “slim” version anyways, but I’m actually not sure I could fit both new consoles on my entertainment center if they don’t shrink considerably in a few years.
 
I am not concerned with the size. I want a cool and quiet system.
 
That's a very small person
 
