PS5 SSD Installation Warning/Advice/Very Soft Screw

While the PS5 SSD installation :is a simple procedure for almost anyone especially folks here at H, keep in mind the inner SSD screw is made of butter and will strip very very very easily. I ended up stripping a good bunch despite using the correct screwdriver, ultimately just decided to leave it in place and use an o-ring/spare screw to mount the SSD, a non issue unless you want to mount a 110 mm SSD (not sure if there even are any 110 mm PCIE 4 SSDs).Wasted 40 mins on what should have been a 5 min task if that.