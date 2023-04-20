PS5 Scalpers Having a Hard Time Selling Consoles
PS5 scalpers are apparently having a hard time offloading their inventory after Sony officially put an end to stock shortage stemming from the pandemic. Like other in-demand products, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S suffered from restricted supply for nearly two years after launch – a situation made worse by scalpers who sought to take advantage of global supply chain disruptions.
