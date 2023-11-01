PS5 Headset Recommendation (Nobody can hear what I'm playing)

zamardii12
Good morning all,
I've been getting complaints from my wife that even with my headphones on she can hear what I am playing. I have the PS5's official Pulse headset, but I need something that completely keeps sound only audible to me. I am not talking about voice chat or anything, but just game sounds. I want something that I can put on my head, crank up the volume, and not worry about whether I am disturbing anyone outside myself.
