PS4 with P.T. not Updated Since 2016 (at least) great for hacking

Good morning,
I figured I'd post this here. I always intended to hack this PS4 and keep P.T. (Silent Hills) to myself, but these are now trying times.
From what I recall I must include my PSN account with this sale for P.T. to work so all will be included. Will updated later today with new pictures showing current firmware version and P.T. installed.
Please take care and be safe!
Derfman
https://www.ebay.com/itm/254554487565
