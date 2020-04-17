PS4: Mobile Suit Gundam Xtreme Maxiboost

I just received a beta test code for the above mentioned.
This is the game: https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/mobile-suit-gundam-extreme-vs-maxiboost-on
Testing Period:
PACIFIC: 4/25 @ 3AM PDT – 4/26 @ 7PM PDT
CENTRAL: 4/25 @ 5AM CDT – 4/26 @ 9PM CDT
EASTERN: 4/25 @ 6AM EDT – 4/26 @ 10PM EDT
PM me if interested. I will send you the instructions and activation code.
This is the game: https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/mobile-suit-gundam-extreme-vs-maxiboost-on
Testing Period:
PACIFIC: 4/25 @ 3AM PDT – 4/26 @ 7PM PDT
CENTRAL: 4/25 @ 5AM CDT – 4/26 @ 9PM CDT
EASTERN: 4/25 @ 6AM EDT – 4/26 @ 10PM EDT
PM me if interested. I will send you the instructions and activation code.