PS2 emulator PCSX2 puts out its first major release in 4 years, with big improvements

Pretty sweet! You guys into the scene?
"New builds pop up on the PCSX2 Github page almost daily, with notes like "Fixes Robin Hood" and "[skip ci] GSDumpGUI: Add context menu to GSdx and Internal log" (no, I don't know what that means, either). These kinds of changes are focused on progress, which inevitably means things break, or the interface is in flux, or a new feature isn't fully optimized. The downside for players is we we either take a chance on those builds, or we use an older version of the emulator that may be missing years worth of great additions.
That conundrum makes this PCSX2 release, version 1.6.0, an exciting milestone. A post on the PCSX2 website rounds up bullet points from the last few years of changes, but it's hard to appreciate what they all mean if you aren't a software developer. They really are extensive, though. GUI overhauls, support for modern display features like adaptive sync, better gamepad configuration tools, better support for sprite-based games, and innumerable core improvements and bug fixes."
https://www.pcgamer.com/ps2-emualto...jor-release-in-4-years-with-big-improvements/
