ps2 converter for mechanical keyboard for nkey rollover?

C

Joined
Dec 26, 2009
Hey I have an old Filco Ninja Majetictouch 2 that I bought in 2012.

Was wondering do you guys know if I can just plug it into the USB and the nkey rollover will work, or do I need to put on a ps2 converter onto the end of the USB and plug it into my mobo's ps2 slot for nkey to work??
 
