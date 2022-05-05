Ps/2 keyboard recommendation

Looking for recommendations for a ps/2 keyboard. I plan on using this with a fpga making it abit easier and more fun to integrate with ps/2.



However, I'm not opposed to finding a good keyboard to use daily if I find the right one. I'm currently using a k55 which is fine. I dont like anything with a high pitch click.



Budget is around $50 if possible. May try to look in the fs forum if I find a few models in looking for.



I've been eyeing a Dell SK-8000 as they are stupid cheap and I enjoyed the one I used to have that soda killed. Let me know if you think its worth it to find an actual mechanical option.