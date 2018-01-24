PRUSA mk III, thoughts?

My next printer will likely be a Prusa. It seems that he's (or them) the only ones really pushing the innovation in the consumer space for simplicity at the value price point (others want to charge thousands). Everyone else is just copying or fine with the status quo. For this stuff to grow in the market, it needs to become stupid simple.



I currently have a QidiTechII, it's a Chinese knockoff of something else (Early MakerBot?) and it functions. But the build volume is tiny and it does take some tinkering. There was a lot of small design flaws I had to fix along the way that led to lots of failed or flawed prints. Things like reel location, too much friction in the guide tubes, clogged nozzles, and heat spreading (it's a dual nozzle).



I also have a Delta that I built but need to finish. I might try and get that honed in so I can sell both off locally and just get a MK3.