Proxmox with 2 GPUs, 1 on an x16 slot another on x4?

I have an old Asrock Fatality AB350 Gaming K4 Motherboard (latest Bios with Ryzen 5600x), the manual says the following:
So If I decide to Pass though my GTX 1080 GPU to my Proxmox Windows VM (on the 16x slot) and another Intel Arc A380 to a Proxmox Ubuntu/RockyLinux VM install. Would the Arc card run at a maximum of 4x?
I'm trying to get a Proxmox environment up so I can virtualize my Linux development environment. Has anyone tried to pass through 2 GPUs to different VMs before in Proxmox?
PCIE1 (PCIe 2.0 x1 slot) is used for PCI Express x1 lane width cards.
PCIE2 (PCIe 3.0 x16 slot) is used for PCI Express x16 lane width graphics cards.*
PCIE3 (PCIe 2.0 x1 slot) is used for PCI Express x1 lane width cards.
PCIE4 (PCIe 3.0 x16 slot) is used for PCI Express x4 lane width graphics cards.**
PCIE5 (PCIe 2.0 x1 slot) is used for PCI Express x1 lane width cards.
PCIE6 (PCIe 2.0 x1 slot) is used for PCI Express x1 lane width cards.
* PCIE2 will downgrade to x8 mode when A-Series APU is installed.
** PCIE4 will downgrade to x2 mode when A-Series APU is installed.
** If M2_1 is occupied, PCIE4 will be disabled.
