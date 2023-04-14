ProxMox + Windows VM + Nvidia Telsa Card + Moonlight and SunShine = Mind Blown

Just gotta say this mind blowing. Running Full 3d games on a VM with a GPU passed to it in my server and getting 60FPS is nuts! The reason I am doing this is I am going to build a racing sim rig and use this type of setup to stream the game to a thin client running software that will pass USB inputs over the network. Might as well use my 5600 based server to good use besides my plex and nas duties. BTW this combo is just an open source version of the Nvidia Streaming tech but it can use AMD cards. So far have only tired Nvidia cards.



You can find these little GEM Telsa cards for about 100$. They are 8GB version of a GTX 1080 that fit into a LP single slot and only 75 watts of power.