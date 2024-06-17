Proxmox vs FreeBSD bhyve performance

An interesting article I came across with some basic benchmarks of Proxmox on Debian vs. FreeBSD's bhyve.
https://it-notes.dragas.net/2024/06/10/proxmox-vs-freebsd-which-virtualization-host-performs-better/
Interesting to see the small performance advantage of Proxmox over bhyve in CPU tasks, and the reverse in memory throughput.
But holy cow! The I/O performance difference! I had expected to see bhyve with the nvme driver showing better performance based on other studies I've seen, but this is not even close. Even using virtio, the FreeBSD VM's show amazing performance boost. The author is wondering if there isn't a bug in FreeBSD's fsync that is over reporting performance, but that is just speculation. The base I/O performance shows a solid gain using ZFS for FreeBSD, and I suppose the tight integration of ZFS with FreeBSD's kernel is largely at play.
