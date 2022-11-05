Proxmox drivers for Mellanox from a n00b

Aight I am a winderz guy 100%. I dabble here and there just for fun. I installed proxmox to install Windows 11 and all of that is up and running just honkey dory..well I am on my 1gb network and would love to get 10gb going.Can anyone assist me, I mean like major hand hold me???Same cards from hereWork like a champ. Got Server 2019 file server, Windows 10 plex server, esxi 6.7 (7 does not support them), Windows 10 gaming rig all running the 10gb network...Time to learn this. I was told if you run lspci and see the network card, that is 99% of the battle. now need to load drives.. uhmmm yeah... not easy for me..appreciate any help.Also since these are infiniband cards, gotta figure out how to set them to Ethernet...