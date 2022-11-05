Proxmox drivers for Mellanox from a n00b

TeleFragger
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 981
Aight I am a winderz guy 100%. I dabble here and there just for fun. I installed proxmox to install Windows 11 and all of that is up and running just honkey dory..
well I am on my 1gb network and would love to get 10gb going.
Can anyone assist me, I mean like major hand hold me???
Same cards from here
https://hardforum.com/threads/starting-to-play-with-10gb-mellanox-and-need-help.1973101/
Work like a champ. Got Server 2019 file server, Windows 10 plex server, esxi 6.7 (7 does not support them), Windows 10 gaming rig all running the 10gb network...
Time to learn this. I was told if you run lspci and see the network card, that is 99% of the battle. now need to load drives.. uhmmm yeah... not easy for me..
appreciate any help.
Also since these are infiniband cards, gotta figure out how to set them to Ethernet...
well I am on my 1gb network and would love to get 10gb going.
Can anyone assist me, I mean like major hand hold me???
Same cards from here
https://hardforum.com/threads/starting-to-play-with-10gb-mellanox-and-need-help.1973101/
Work like a champ. Got Server 2019 file server, Windows 10 plex server, esxi 6.7 (7 does not support them), Windows 10 gaming rig all running the 10gb network...
Time to learn this. I was told if you run lspci and see the network card, that is 99% of the battle. now need to load drives.. uhmmm yeah... not easy for me..
appreciate any help.
Also since these are infiniband cards, gotta figure out how to set them to Ethernet...