prototype game esc does not work

Z

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,516
I know it's an older game 2009 but I like it. However I cannot get the menu to come up in the game when I use the esc key on my I5 10210u laptop. The game works perfect on my Surface Go and my Gigabyte Aorus RTX gaming laptop.. I have tried the shift+esc doesn't work. tried different compatibility settings..ran system file check no integrity errors. all latest drivers. Only found resolution patches and Cpu bat files for multi core.. nothing seems to work.. I cannot exit the game have to kill the task. I don't have a clue. Anyone have a fix or idea? Thanks for any assistance
 
HP 14M-DH1003DX 2 in one. 14" I5 10210u, UHD620, 16GB dual channel Samsung 2666 DDR4, WD Black 500GB Nvme, 2TB Sandisk Sata SSD, windows 1909 latest updates
 
