prototype game esc does not work

I know it's an older game 2009 but I like it. However I cannot get the menu to come up in the game when I use the esc key on my I5 10210u laptop. The game works perfect on my Surface Go and my Gigabyte Aorus RTX gaming laptop.. I have tried the shift+esc doesn't work. tried different compatibility settings..ran system file check no integrity errors. all latest drivers. Only found resolution patches and Cpu bat files for multi core.. nothing seems to work.. I cannot exit the game have to kill the task. I don't have a clue. Anyone have a fix or idea? Thanks for any assistance