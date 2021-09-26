Proton gaining easy anti cheat and battle eye support

Looks like both of the big anti cheats that where messing up proton compatibility should be smooth out fairly soon.This should fold in the few top 10/100 steam titles that where no goes.Thought about posting this in the Steam Deck section... however as this will instantly trickle up to desktop Linux I figure its more just general (good) news.I still find these companies solutions distasteful in their implementation... and I'm not sure what changes they will have to make to allow them to operate under Linux, I mean battle eye is pretty upfront about hooking into your windows kernel system to scan your system. Linux isn't going to allow that so I am interested to see how they square the circle.