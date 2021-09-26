Proton gaining easy anti cheat and battle eye support

https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=BattlEye-Proton-Steam-Deck

Looks like both of the big anti cheats that where messing up proton compatibility should be smooth out fairly soon.

This should fold in the few top 10/100 steam titles that where no goes.

Thought about posting this in the Steam Deck section... however as this will instantly trickle up to desktop Linux I figure its more just general (good) news.

I still find these companies solutions distasteful in their implementation... and I'm not sure what changes they will have to make to allow them to operate under Linux, I mean battle eye is pretty upfront about hooking into your windows kernel system to scan your system. Linux isn't going to allow that so I am interested to see how they square the circle.
 
This is opt in... so no idea if all these games will get fixed before the deck launch. I just saw this though in the phoronix forums and though I would repost here.
Posted by Teggs in their forum;

This could lead to all but one Red/Borked rating leaving the Top 100 on ProtonDB.

Currently, Borked ratings and their reported reasons are:

#3 - PUBG - BattlEye
#4 - Apex Legends - EAC
#8 - Destiny 2 - BattlEye
#10 - Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - BattlEye
#18 - Dead By Daylight - EAC
#30 - DayZ - BattlEye
#52 - Smite - EAC
#61 - Black Desert Online - EAC
#65 - Mount and Blade - Bannerlord - Multiplayer - BattlEye
#67 - Paladins - EAC
#72 - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - EAC
#73 - Hunt: Showdown - EAC
#84 - Conqueror's Blade - other issue
 
