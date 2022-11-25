Protests & riots at iPhone production plant over food, COVID, & pay

D

DukenukemX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
6,380
The Apple users are going to have a hard time defending this one.

724vkd.jpg


Videos show hundreds of workers marching, with some confronted by people in hazmat suits and riot police.
"They changed the contract so that we could not get the subsidy as they had promised. They quarantine us but don't provide food," said one Foxconn worker during his live stream.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-63725812

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top