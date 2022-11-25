Protests & riots at iPhone production plant over food, COVID, & pay

DukenukemX
The Apple users are going to have a hard time defending this one.
Videos show hundreds of workers marching, with some confronted by people in hazmat suits and riot police.
"They changed the contract so that we could not get the subsidy as they had promised. They quarantine us but don't provide food," said one Foxconn worker during his live stream.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-63725812
