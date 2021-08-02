Protecting Camera Lens iPhone 12 Pro Max

I just bought an iPhone 12 Max Pro, 256 GB Golden color.

I always love my gadgets, always take extra care of it,



Despite the fact that stainless steel ring, ion glass are durable than ever (not sure about ceramic back which is brittle and more prone to crack if it ever falls), the micro scratches inevitably happen when you keep it inside your jeans pocket.

So I always use tempered glass protection and a transparent TPU case to protect it from micro scratches and make it look new.



But 12 Pro Max camera is more protruding than any of the previous generation iPhone camera. Though the case i m using is designed for that protruding camera, but that portion is exposed and unprotected and I don't want micro-scratches on it. How can I protect the camera? I know its made up of sapphire. Sapphire is scratch resistant not scratch proof