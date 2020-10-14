Proprietary cooler with dying fan.. need options please.

Hello,So I was asked to look at a tecslate 65" touchscreen presentation system... it has a small industrial pc housed in the unit.. sporting a 3770K .. Anyway the problem is simple the fan is dying, waiting on trying to talk with support tomorrow to see if they can provide a new fan for purchase.. or new cooler if that is what it takes..In the interim I've been trying to see if I could find the fan for sale any place without success so far.. The fan is a 80mm with 3 mounting points under the fan blades and a 4pin connector .. like so..If anyone can point me towards other fans of this configuration / size I'd be obliged these style of fan seem to frequently be gpu fans with a different connector? however adapter cables seem to be available... I was just failing at finding the right size fan even with a gpu type connector so far?