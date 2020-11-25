Prolonged AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internet, recovery may take ‘a few hours’

At work we regularly joke about business continuity. Using office 365 means a business doesn’t have to deal with downtime, right? People like to say “well if Microsoft goes down there are bigger problems.”



and it’s funny, yeah, and you can kind of hand-wave away the whole thing, but if you stop to think about it for a minute, a huge chunk of the internet and business runs on one of (or a combination of) Google, Amazon or Microsoft.



So if one of them goes down, say Amazon actually goes down for a few hours, or even longer, well... what IS your backup plan?