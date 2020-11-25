Prolonged AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internet, recovery may take ‘a few hours’

"Many apps, services, and websites have posted on Twitter about how the AWS outage is affecting them, including 1Password, Acorns, Adobe Spark, Anchor, Autodesk, Capital Gazette, Coinbase, DataCamp, Getaround, Glassdoor, Flickr, iRobot, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pocket, RadioLab, Roku, RSS Podcasting, Tampa Bay Times, Vonage, The Washington Post, and WNYC. Downdetector.com has also shown spikes in user reports of problems with many Amazon services throughout the day.

AWS is one of the most widely-used cloud computing services in the world, so any issues can have major ripple effects for other web services and apps, as evidenced by the number of companies affected by today’s outage. My colleague Russell Brandom has a helpful video explaining how AWS works:"

https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/25/21719396/amazon-web-services-aws-outage-down-internet
 
At work we regularly joke about business continuity. Using office 365 means a business doesn’t have to deal with downtime, right? People like to say “well if Microsoft goes down there are bigger problems.”

and it’s funny, yeah, and you can kind of hand-wave away the whole thing, but if you stop to think about it for a minute, a huge chunk of the internet and business runs on one of (or a combination of) Google, Amazon or Microsoft.

So if one of them goes down, say Amazon actually goes down for a few hours, or even longer, well... what IS your backup plan?
 
2 months ago, any MFA hosted by MS Azure went down for almost 2 hours. And it was BONKERS.
 
We've been migrating to a hybrid cloud setup with AzureO365 and some AWS -- with the vendors talking our ears off about how bulletproof and redundant their solutions are.

Well, we've had more 'surprise' downtime's in the last few years than we ever had with our private cloud, which has remained the most stable by far albeit with less and less responsibility.
 
