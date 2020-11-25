Prolonged AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internet, recovery may take ‘a few hours’

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,940
"Many apps, services, and websites have posted on Twitter about how the AWS outage is affecting them, including 1Password, Acorns, Adobe Spark, Anchor, Autodesk, Capital Gazette, Coinbase, DataCamp, Getaround, Glassdoor, Flickr, iRobot, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pocket, RadioLab, Roku, RSS Podcasting, Tampa Bay Times, Vonage, The Washington Post, and WNYC. Downdetector.com has also shown spikes in user reports of problems with many Amazon services throughout the day.
AWS is one of the most widely-used cloud computing services in the world, so any issues can have major ripple effects for other web services and apps, as evidenced by the number of companies affected by today’s outage. My colleague Russell Brandom has a helpful video explaining how AWS works:"
https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/25/21719396/amazon-web-services-aws-outage-down-internet
AWS is one of the most widely-used cloud computing services in the world, so any issues can have major ripple effects for other web services and apps, as evidenced by the number of companies affected by today’s outage. My colleague Russell Brandom has a helpful video explaining how AWS works:"
https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/25/21719396/amazon-web-services-aws-outage-down-internet