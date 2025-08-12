CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
Prologue: Go Wayback! is one of the three titles that PlayerUnknown Productions has been working on since last year. Seems that it is Rust inspired.
The Open Beta is now live, and the game is soon to be in Early Access.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2943740/Prologue_Go_Wayback/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hU9eG0-Ep8
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyKuRxSc3VE
