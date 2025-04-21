Prolly The Dumbest Question Of The Year....but here it goes....

So, this is going to be long winded just so all of the details are clear.



I'm pretty good at straightening pins on motherboards. My current project is an Asus Maximus XI z390 Hero. Not real horrible but a lot of pins. I finally get them into a position that I like and am starting to install it in my test case. Get the 24 pin plugged in and go to plug in the cpu/atx plug. Crap....4 pin plus an 8 pin. Unfortunately, having just moved here, I can't find my spare psu. But on the bright side, I have 2 brand new in box never opened Logisys 450w psus. Now the craptastic part - these psus are extremely minimal. 24pin, 4pin, sata, and molex. No 8pin. Not even a 6 pin.....boooo



So since this is just for testing, what are your thoughts about getting a 2x molex to an 8pin adapter cable? I am just testing the functionality of the board. No overclocking or anything real heavy aside from once done checking functionality and updating the bios, I will run some stress tests to verify total functionality before sending it to its next owner. I will be running a 9700, 2x 8gigs of ram, and a 750ti card that requires no external power. Prior to this I will install an OS, drivers, and updates.



Ok, so, opinions on the adapter cable? I will not have anything else plugged in on that line and all fans will be plugged into the board and I'll just be using a 212 single fan air cooler. Obviously before I do another board, I will be updating my psu, either in my newer rig or my test rig.



Lmk your thoughts.