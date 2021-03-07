Projector Lumens Needed for Lit Indoor Use

N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2016
Messages
1,134
Looking to buy my first projector and looking for some recommendations on what number of lumens I should be shopping for. The projector would predominately be used for indoor home use, however I would like to use it in a fully lit room as well.

I'm trying to avoid a washed out image that a lit room might cause. Its seems the more common options are around 3000 lumens. However, I would consider 4500, 5000, even 6000. At what point do lumen #s become overkill in this usecase?

I am willing to pay up if necessary, but hopefully some advice here will keep me from paying more than needed. (Budget could be flexible from 1K to 5K if required)
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
18,168
how bright is the room.
this is an Epson Cinema 2150 with 2500 lumens projecting onto my dark grey walls. It would be even brighter with a screen.

IMG_0060.JPEG
 
A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,926
Projectors can’t throw black. The black on the screen can only be as dark as the ambient light, No matter how bright the projector you can’t fix the black problem in ambient light. Modern movies have a lot of night shots, and increasingly more.

As a projector owner for 20 years in my home theater space, I can’t stand ambient light when watching a projected image. If you want full ambient light buy a big 82” LG OLED or 85” LCD this year.

horses for courses.

if you must have a projector in ambient light then I’d say look at one of the new 2020 or 2021 5000 lumen panasonic laser business class projectors. They do double duty in ambient light and are rated highly.

projector central and projector review are the two best projector review sites. You might consider a LG 810 dual laser DLP projector too. Brand new model, getting lots of praise.
https://www.projectorcentral.com/LG...-Projector-Review.htm#SDR Bright Room Viewing
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top