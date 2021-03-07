Projector Lumens Needed for Lit Indoor Use

Looking to buy my first projector and looking for some recommendations on what number of lumens I should be shopping for. The projector would predominately be used for indoor home use, however I would like to use it in a fully lit room as well.



I'm trying to avoid a washed out image that a lit room might cause. Its seems the more common options are around 3000 lumens. However, I would consider 4500, 5000, even 6000. At what point do lumen #s become overkill in this usecase?



I am willing to pay up if necessary, but hopefully some advice here will keep me from paying more than needed. (Budget could be flexible from 1K to 5K if required)