Project Orthrus - Smallest SLI mATX case (V2)

L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160


Introduction:

Over the past 18 months or so, I've been working on a project and it's aim was to create a quiet, extremely powerful and compact computer. Something that can live on a desk as well as a home theatre cabinet.
Typically, when talking about PC's, those three adjectives can't really be used together, as powerful PC's usually draw a lot of power and exert a lot of heat, therefore need a lot of cooling, which is usually loud. This is how project Orthrus was born.


Project Name:

The name, which is only a working title for now, stems from Greek mythology. Its a symbol for a two headed guard dog (symbolizing the use of dual GPU's). Coincidentally enough, Orthrus was Cerberus' brother :) (My shout out to Kimera Industries guys here)


Principal of the design:

As mentioned previously, high performance computer parts and compact enclosures usually don't go well together. That is unless you move the components in the case around in a way which allows all of them to draw fresh cold air from the outside of the case.
Putting the dual GPU's straight on the back of the motherboard, not only allows the two GPU's and the CPU to breathe their own air, but allows to minimize with width of the chassis, by putting the only 2 perfectly flat parts of the PCB's against each other.

To achieve this, a number of design decisions were made:
- PCIe risers had to be used to place the graphics cards on the opposite side of the case.
- Longer than usual SLI cables had to be used to join the graphics cards together
- Only 2,5" disks would be used (in SLI/Crossfire mode), as 3,5" disks are too big, and with the cost of 1TB SATA SSD's quite low these days, I didn't see a point.
- Only low profile CPU and RAM could be used
- And a long flat highly efficient power supply had to be used

Evolution (V2):

Along with the feedback provided by the community on the SFFForum, HardForum and OCAU I made a number of key changes to the case:

- Case dimensions increased:
Height: 33.00cm (unchanged)
Length: 31.50cm to 34.50cm (3.0cm increase)
Width: 11.50cm to 13.20 cm (1.7cm increase)
This allowed the case to:

  • accomodate 240mm radiators and AIO coolers
  • accomodate taller CPU heatsinks (up to ~53mm)
  • accomodate high profile (tall) RAM
  • allow water cooling of CPU and both GPUs (with certain water blocks)
  • which also allowed usage of X99 platform in a quiet and cool manner where cpu's are up to 140Watt TDP.
Other changes include:

  • Change the power button to a capacitative button.
  • Added support for 1 x 3,5" HDD and 1 x 2,5 HDD in the 2nd GPU bay (if 2nd GPU is not present)
  • On the motherboard side: 2 x 2,5" HDD's are now supported (increase from 1)
  • On the front panel: Oriented the USB ports to be vertical to allow usage of all 4 ports concurrently
  • On the front panel: Changed the proprietary HDMI passthrough jack to a keystone compatible port. This means if you don't need a HDMI passthrough jack you can change it to an audio, lan, or USB-C port if you like.
  • Added a badge
  • Changed the ventilation pattern to be more effective in cooling
  • Added a drain port near the PSU bracket (for custom water loops)
  • Added a 92mm to 120mm bracket when using air cooling on the CPU
  • Added a base plate for mounting a water reservoir / pump above the chipset on the mATX motherboard
  • Used Li-Heat for the top PCIe riser
  • Hid the SLI cables behind the GPU's
  • Created a cutout for access to the rear of the motherboard. For easier heatsink / waterblock swap out.
  • Added a plastic segregation wall to prevent the PCIe risers from making contact with the back of the motherboard.
  • Added a 1U PSU to FlexATX adapter bracket to support FlexATX PSU's.
Case Details:

Height: 33.00 cm
Length: 34.50 cm
Width: 13.20 cm
Weight: TBD
Volume: < 15.0 Litres
Material: 3mm Aluminium
Side Panels: 3mm Aluminium or 3mm Acrylic
Front Panel I/O:
- 4 x USB 3.0 (vertical orientation)
- 1 x Keystone jack for keystone modules (including HDMI for VR Ready)
- 1 x Power Capacitative Button
Orientation: Horizontal or Vertical
PSU: 1U IPC PSU (in this example: FSP Group: FSP700-80UEPB Link)
PCIe Riser 1: Li-Heat Next Generation (300mm)
PCIe Riser 2: Adexelec PE-FLEX16R (350mm) Optional for SLI/Crossfire setups


Compatibility of components:

CPU:
Intel 1151/2011-3
AMD AM3/AM4

CPU Coolers (up to 53mm - verified):
Noctua NH L9i (Recommended)
Thermaltake Gravity i1
Akasa K25
Silverstone AR05
ID Cooling IS-VC45 (will be compatible with v2)

Motherboards:
mATX and ITX

GPU:
Dual GPU's supported
- Length: Up to 295 mm
- Height: Up to 112 mm (measured from PCIe connector to top of card)
- Up to 250 Watt TDP (due to PSU restrictions)

RAM:
Any memory up to 53mm in height will fit.

PSU:
FlexATX or 1U PSU up to 250mm length. Recommended PSU's:

1U PSU:
For Single GPU builds: Modular:
Seasonic SS500L1U (500W - Gold)
For Dual GPU builds: Non-Modular:
FSP FSP700-80UEPB (700W - Platinum)

FlexATX:
For Single GPU builds:
FSP500-50FSPT (500W - Platinum)
For Dual GPU builds: Non-Modular:
FSP750-50FGGH1 (750W - Gold)
FSP850-50FGGH1 (850W - Gold)

DISK:
Motherboard side: 2 x 2,5" disk
GPU side: Replacing the 2nd GPU: 1 x 3,5" disk + 1 x 2,5" disk

WATERCOOLING:
240mm Radiators up to 124mm wide, up to 278mm tall.
Thickness of the radiator + fan should not exceed 58mm
CPU Waterblock/pump height limitation is up to ~53mm
GPU Waterblock support:
- Full reference card waterblocks like EK and Bitspower are supported (for top GPU slot)
- If doing DUAL GPU water cooling, for bottom GPU slot, a universal GPU cooler like the EK-VGA Supremacy or Koolance GPU-220 / GPU-230 is supported.

FANS:
2 x 120x120x25mm


Comparison to other similar sized cases:

Coming soon ...

Benchmarks - Noise / Power Consumption / Temperature:

Test Configuration:
CPU - Intel 6800K (@3.4GHz)
RAM - Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200MHz 16GB (2x8GB)
MB - EVGA Micro 2 X99
GPU 1 - nVidia GTX 1080
GPU 2 - nVidia GTX 1080
CPU AIR Cooler - ID Cooling IS-VC45
GPU AIR Cooler - Founders Edition Blower
CPU AIO Cooler - Kelvin S24
CPU CL Cooler - Kelvin S24 (cpu block/pump combo)
GPU CL Waterblock 1 - EK-FC1080 GTX - Nickel
GPU CL Waterblock 2 - Koolance GPU 220
Thermal Paste - EK



Fahrenheit version:




Thermals corresponding to the tests above:



Photos (Case Only):




Photos (Full build):

Coming soon ...
 
Last edited:
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
Update 3 November 2016:

Revision 2 is well under way and there is an important question I must ask you all:

https://hardforum.com/threads/proje...atx-case-11-9l.1905653/page-4#post-1042624651

Update 31 August 2016:

Over the past month I've had a few serious personal family things come up, so even though I'm still working on this project, I don't have as much time as I would like to dedicate to it.

The next steps are to finalise the changes included from the feedback gathered from this and other forums and create, hopefully what will be the final design before production.

I'm aiming to crowd fund this before the end of the year, provided I can get over a number of legal obstacles as well as finding a good quality manufacturer. If you're aware of any, I would greatly appreciate feedback here or in PM.
 
Last edited:
Wizzard

Wizzard

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 8, 2012
Messages
269
Love it!

Unsolicited feedback:

You may have even saved a bit more space putting the PSU flat above the PCIe slots, and lowering the height of the case. Would also lead to shorter runs for the ATX cable.

Does it also need all those fans in the front? May have been good space for a dual/triple 2.5" mounting bracket.
 
J

jjsyht

Weaksauce
Joined
May 29, 2016
Messages
86
Nice!!!

WIzzard and I have the same idea. But I suppose the case will have to grow a bit wider... It will however give higher clearance for a bigger CPU cooler.

I would say two version for this design, 1 a shorter version for itx gfx, and 1 for full gfx with possibility of water cooling.

Edit: it's uATX so a bit longer than a itx gfx. Damn U mDTX for not getting popular.
 
Last edited:
H

Hermit2001

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 25, 2015
Messages
114
Fantastic!! I've played with a similar idea and fab-ed some motherboard trays for a similar design but couldn't convince myself to go for it as it required too many new parts. So glad someone has done it, and done such a good job! This is what the Defcon Hydra should have been.

Your SLI cables- they look a bit odd. Completely agree with going air cooled. What is your PSU rated to?
 
Boil

Boil

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 19, 2015
Messages
1,432
Looks really good, the perforation details are nice…!

Not a fan of the blue USB ports; maybe black for the 2s & red for the 3s…?

Since the GPUs are inverted, what is securing/supporting them…?

Take the SSD to the next level; find a PCIe riser cable for the x4 slot & mount an Intel 750-series NVMe SSD Add-In-Card where the current 2.5" SSD is mounted…

Would definitely look sharp when folks look at the back; "What is that single PCI bracket? That? Oh, that's my blazing fast SSD…"

LOVE the cabling, the sleeved fan cables are a really nice touch…
 
iFreilicht

iFreilicht

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 23, 2014
Messages
1,348
Holy cow, what a case. That looks super-professionally made and extremely efficient. Seeing the anvil marks of the right-angle thread inserts on the front is a little off-putting, but apart from that this looks like production-level quality. Great job on the Front I/O and the outline in general, too, looks very stylish and understated.

A few questions, though:
  1. How is the outside case manufactured? It looks like it's bent, but I don't see where the two edges of the case meet. Were those welded together and then sanded down?
  2. Is that an HDMI port on the Front I/O? Great job on being able to put it there, but what would you use that for? Is that what the two holes underneath the PSU are for?
  3. That PSU is the one from the EVGA Hadron, correct?
  4. What Front USB connectors did you use? It looks like they are screwed in to the small bracket.
  5. Any reason why you didn't put the PSU below the mainboard? It looks like you could've saved >1cm in height that way.
  6. And finally, most importantly: Which PCIe risers are that, and how is your experience with them so far?
Again, it's a lovely little case and I can see a lot of people wanting to buy it, if you decide to sell it.
 
absolut_zero

absolut_zero

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 2, 2014
Messages
77
That is so nice! Great job.

Those sleeved cables are taking up some space specially behind the I/O area.

Do have any plans on using the space below the mATX board?

And for the SLI bridge cables, all I can say is...you're a brilliant! (y)(y)
 
Wizzard

Wizzard

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 8, 2012
Messages
269
jjsyht - That would require a totally different case from this concept / design, but would be really nice. I'm a huge fan of ITX and single, normal length GPU.
This existing design, although larger than your ITX idea, can still fit an ITX board with any length GPU.
 
C

chx

Gawd
Joined
Jun 21, 2011
Messages
698
Wow! Really nice. Kind of like the Dan A4 but with two video cards and uATX. Which makes me wonder about the price, two of those PCIe risers won't be cheap.
 
Boil

Boil

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 19, 2015
Messages
1,432
Would it be possible to route the SLI bridges behind the lower GPU…?

Would definitely look a lot cleaner…!
 
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
Q: You may have even saved a bit more space putting the PSU flat above the PCIe slots, and lowering the height of the case. Would also lead to shorter runs for the ATX cable:

A: It would add to the thickness of the case, instead of its height. I would like to keep it as slim as possible, so it looks like a VCR if put in the horizonal position in a HTPC environment. Right now the design is actually almost the same size as an Xbox One, apart from being a little bit thicker.


Q: Your SLI cables- they look a bit odd:

A: That's because they are a Frankenstein of a cable :) I soldered two normal length flex SLI cables together. Hot glued the outside to protect the pins from shorting out or scratching the GPU's at this stage.
I am in talks with a cable manufacturer to make a custom length shielded SLI cable.


Q: Since the GPUs are inverted, what is securing/supporting them…?

A: The risers I'm using have clips at the end of the PCIe slot to hold them in place. So far I've had this case for over a month, moved it everwhere and it hasn't been a problem.


Q: Take the SSD to the next level; find a PCIe riser cable for the x4 slot & mount an Intel 750-series NVMe SSD Add-In-Card where the current 2.5" SSD is mounted…

A: Could be done. However I already have a 950 Pro NVME in the slot :) its just not visible. If someone wanted to mount an ITX board in thise case and pass through the NVME cable to one of the GPU mounting slots, that would look cool :)


Q: How is the outside case manufactured? It looks like it's bent, but I don't see where the two edges of the case meet. Were those welded together and then sanded down?

A: That is correct.


Q: Is that an HDMI port on the Front I/O?

A: That is correct.


Q: That PSU is the one from the EVGA Hadron, correct?

A: I'm not sure if its the exact same one. Its the same format. THe PSU I'm using here is an FSP 700 Watt Platinum PSU.


Q: What Front USB connectors did you use?

A: I used the USB cables from the ANKER USB 3.0 2.5" Front USB Hub, however that will more than likely change and a custom PCB with USB ports will be created to make the design a little cleaner and more compact.


Q: Any reason why you didn't put the PSU below the mainboard? It looks like you could've saved >1cm in height that way.

A: Yes, so the PSU is on top for 2 reasons: Minimize the riser cable exposure to EMI and also the GPU's (at least the nVidia's have their power connectors from the top of the card. Since the cards are mounted upside down, the power connector is facing the bottom of the case. The clearance at the bottom of the case is there for the power connector to be easily plugged into the cards. And there's barely enough clearance for it to fit there comfortably while having the cable sleeved.
As a bonus at the bottom of the case (not shown in the pictures) there's room to mount another 2.5" drive, where the riser cables pass through from one side of the case to the other.


Q: And finally, most importantly: Which PCIe risers are that, and how is your experience with them so far?

A: These are custom length riser cables made by Adexelec. The cables work very well, once in SLI mode I have both cards appearing as PCIe 3.0 8x. In my benchmarks I have fond they have very little to no impact on the performance.


Q: I can see a lot of people wanting to buy it, if you decide to sell it.

A: I'm working through some legal mumbo-jumbo right now to get this case either manufactured by a major case manufacturer directly or via Kickstarter.


Q: Do have any plans on using the space below the mATX board?

A: Yes, there is a 2,5" hdd bracket that fits there. The clearance is required for power connectors for the GPU.


Q: Nice fasteners, never seen those right-angled things before. Are they Pemnet?

A: Yes, I believe they are.


Q: Would it be possible to route the SLI bridges behind the lower GPU…?

A: Yes, that is one of the design changes I'm planning for the second prototype. Nvidia threw me a bit of a curve-ball on this one. When the new 1080's came out and I saw the new bridges, all of a sudden I had a lot more work and issues to address.
To pass 2 flex SLI cables, requires one of the SLI cables to be custom design, as the PCIe risers interefere with one of the SLI cables. However If you're intending on using this with only 1 SLI cable (for example with 980 Ti's) that can already be done.


Guys, thank you for the feedback so far. I'm overwhelmed with the support and really appreciate the design questions. Please keep the feedback coming and your recommendations. I would like to include those in version 2 of the prototype.
 
H

Hahutzy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2015
Messages
169
Hey LukeD, you're running the system at around 400W-450W right? Does the 700W Plat PSU you're using get noisy at all since you're only pulling ~60% power from it?

The outside of the case, is it 2 sheets of metal bent and welded together than sanded?

Nice work.
 
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
Yes, Its running about 420 Watt Max right now with dual 1080's. (The power supply at this level is silent, the front fan on the PSU isn't even on at this stage)
I did have it running dual 980Ti's and that went to max 620 Watt. (Both front and back fan are on, however its still very quiet, slightly more audible than when used with the 1080's, but still very quiet)
I don't have proper noise testing equipment, I might take some measurements with my phone, however I can tell you this:
from memory with the side panels on, ambient temperature at 19c, the PSU stayed around 45c when loaded at 620 Watt.

The outside of the case is 2 sheets of 3mm aluminium, welded and then sanded
 
Last edited:
Z

ZombiPL

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2014
Messages
449
I'm not a big fan of long risers and such PSU's, but i have to say this case looks more solid and professionally made than those ~$300, made-in-China toys from kickstarter. And also screws instead of some side-panel clickers. This is the way it should be done. +1 :cool:

From manufacturing side, i think the most problematic will be a proper welding. If Your manufacturer can handle this process in mass production, then we're home.

I have 3 questions:

1. Can You give us some numbers? Dimensions, weight, etc.
2. Are you planning to use steel or aluminium side panels as an option? Glass or plastic panels are good for a show-box, but not for transporting purposes.
3. Did You anodize Your case or You painted it with paint with ultra-low graininess? I'm asking, because in this photo, it looks like the surface next to SLI connectors is scratched, like it was painted, not anodized (or not precisely anodized).
 
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
Thank you for the feedback Zombi.
I agree with screws for side panels. Since the intention is to be able to put this case horizontally, you can use any M3 compatible "feet" instead of screws to give panels additional clearance should you need to.

To answer your questions:

1) Dimensions are as follows:



2) Right now the plan is to offer acrylic or aluminium side panels. I have already aluminium side panels at home (they are 3mm thick), however I haven't had the time to take photos with them yet.

3) Its been powder-coated. The case is fairly resistant to scratches, however there are places where I have dropped sharp objects or the aluminium side panels which caused a scratch in the case.

I'll be doing a very comprehensive write up of all the specifications shortly.
 
P

pinchia

n00b
Joined
Jan 23, 2016
Messages
5
Seems like a promising case.
Only a bit worried about the noise level of the PSU and if there are any signal degradation with the lengthy ribbon riser cables.
And the fan intake openings for the graphic cards seem to be proprietarily for certain fan positions, any thought of making it more universal?
 
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
The noise levels of the PSU was lower than the noise of the 980Ti blowers when I had them in the case.
Having said that, right when you power on the system, you can hear the PSU at max speed and it can be loud, it is a server grade power supply after all. However, after the initial power on self test the psu noise levels drop instantly.

In terms of the ribbon cables, here's a little test I ran while i had the 980 Ti's:

2 x GTX 980Ti + Mars Gaming Case + Dual Flex Ribbon SLI cable = 3DMark FireStrike score: 20323
2 x GTX 980Ti + Project Orthrus Case + Dual Flex Ribbon SLI cable + Riser Cables = 3DMark FireStrike score: 20930

And the only way I can explain that result is that in the Mars Gaming case the 980Ti's are sandwiched. Which causes one card to get hotter much more quickly and choke
In my case, both cards have access to the same cool fresh air and the results can be seen.

With regards to side panel openings, yes, these are nVidia reference cooler specific. The aluminium panels I have at home have ventilation holes horizontally all along the entire side panel
 
Last edited:
absolut_zero

absolut_zero

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 2, 2014
Messages
77
For me personally, I prefer the aluminum panels for a much cleaner look and it does not expose the internals. Leaving the spectators of this compact case the impression of "How the hell did the parts fit inside that case?"

Also, I really like the pattern of the vent holes you put to the case.

For the front usb ports, 4 seems a bit too much. Reducing it would free up some space for the cables coming out of the psu.
 
iFreilicht

iFreilicht

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 23, 2014
Messages
1,348
LukeD said:
Q: Is that an HDMI port on the Front I/O?
A: That is correct.
Click to expand...
Ok nice, but why? It looks like a keystone element, so it's a nice option for people who want to customise the Front I/O, but what's the rationale behind HDMI?

LukeD said:
Q: That PSU is the one from the EVGA Hadron, correct?

A: I'm not sure if its the exact same one. Its the same format. THe PSU I'm using here is an FSP 700 Watt Platinum PSU.
Click to expand...
Found it. Your noise tests make me hopeful that the FSP500-50FSPT will be quite quiet under 300W load as well.
Did you have to paint it black yourself or did it come that way already?

LukeD said:
A: Yes, so the PSU is on top for 2 reasons: Minimize the riser cable exposure to EMI and also the GPU's (at least the nVidia's have their power connectors from the top of the card. Since the cards are mounted upside down, the power connector is facing the bottom of the case. The clearance at the bottom of the case is there for the power connector to be easily plugged into the cards. And there's barely enough clearance for it to fit there comfortably while having the cable sleeved.
As a bonus at the bottom of the case (not shown in the pictures) there's room to mount another 2.5" drive, where the riser cables pass through from one side of the case to the other.
Click to expand...
Thank you very much for the thorough explanation! It looks like there might even be space for a 3.5" drive, but I could be mistaken there.

LukeD said:
A: These are custom length riser cables made by Adexelec. The cables work very well, once in SLI mode I have both cards appearing as PCIe 3.0 8x. In my benchmarks I have fond they have very little to no impact on the performance.
Click to expand...
Just found their website, they look dodgy as hell but have some very interesting products for sale.

absolut_zero said:
For the front usb ports, 4 seems a bit too much. Reducing it would free up some space for the cables coming out of the psu.
Click to expand...
I actually like it that way because it really ties the whole idea of spatial efficiency together.
 
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
The keystone HDMI component is there for VR headsets.

The FSP500-50FSPT should be good too. Their Platinum range of PSU's is excellent. Their bronze, not so much. I'm using their 400 Watt Bronze for another project and its nothing I'd write home about. Not even the same ball park as the 700 Watt platinum.

I painted it black myself, however I am in talks with FSP about customising the PSU, shortening the cables at least and having the right plugs on the end of them.

There might be room for a 3,5" drive at the bottom, but with the price of 2,5" SATA SSD's these days, i don't really see a reason to make it any heavier :) But I will measure and check, give people options :)

Adexelec's website looks terrible, but they are great to deal with, cable is excellent quality and they have a very fast turn around time. I am also talking with 3M about custom length risers too.
 
A

Alexreffand

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 30, 2013
Messages
94
I'm sort of with absolut_zero on the front panel USB ports, but not to free up space internally. Instead, perhaps you could replace the 2.0 ports with headphone + mic ports? That is, I suppose, if they can't be added alongside the existing ports. More USB is better USB after all, but I'd say front panel audio is more important, at least for me and a majority of my friends.
 
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
Thank you for that Alexreffand. It's actually 4 x USB 3.0, however because my motherboard only has 1 x USB 3.0 dual port and 1 x USB 2.0 dual port header, i painted 2 black, not to confuse myself which one is which.
Initially when i was designing the front panel of the case, I factored in usage for VR headsets, where most manufactures said you need 4 USB ports, hence why they appear here. Now I know we don't need that many, it would be tempting to exchange two of them out for some front panel audio.
 
A

Alexreffand

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 30, 2013
Messages
94
LukeD said:
Thank you for that Alexreffand. It's actually 4 x USB 3.0, however because my motherboard only has 1 x USB 3.0 dual port and 1 x USB 2.0 dual port header, i painted 2 black, not to confuse myself which one is which.
Initially when i was designing the front panel of the case, I factored in usage for VR headsets, where most manufactures said you need 4 USB ports, hence why they appear here. Now I know we don't need that many, it would be tempting to exchange two of them out for some front panel audio.
Click to expand...
You know, looking closely now I do see the extra pins. Guess I shouldn't judge a book by its cover, eh?

I may have missed it, but I don't believe you specified the size of the fans in the front of the case. What are their dimensions, including thickness (if you don't mind)?
 
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
I'm using 3 x Noctua NF-B9 PWM (92x92x25mm) they are the Redux (grey fans)
 
Last edited:
FCase

FCase

n00b
Joined
May 18, 2016
Messages
14
Awesome case Luke. Are you in the Americas? How do you plan to handle international shipping and what is your target price for the case itself?

Mal
 
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
Thanks FCase. No, I'm in Australia.
I'm still trying to determine the target price as I'm working on a couple of options, including water cooling for the CPU only.
I haven't looked at tackling the international shipping issue, as I'm at least 1 more prototype away from finalising the design. Any tips ? ;)
 
N

Necere

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 3, 2003
Messages
2,735
Now that's an efficient use of space if I ever saw it. I like that it has proper intake fans. Are those 3mm holes punched into 3mm aluminum? Any issues with that?

Also, how much were the risers from Adex?
 
B

bitnjer

n00b
Joined
Jul 21, 2016
Messages
1
You convinced me to stop lurking with this- really well done. I love it!
Any thought to allowing an optional handle? Seems like a great portable build.

Hoping you bring this to production; you can put me down for one if you do.
 
P

pinchia

n00b
Joined
Jan 23, 2016
Messages
5
Oh, haven't notice that there were a HDMI cable at the front panel.
How could you pass HDMI signals from the graphic card to there? Connecting a cable to the HDMI port at the back?
 
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
Necere said:
Now that's an efficient use of space if I ever saw it. I like that it has proper intake fans. Are those 3mm holes punched into 3mm aluminum? Any issues with that?

Also, how much were the risers from Adex?
Click to expand...
The holes were laser cut and the Risers were approx $160USD

bitnjer said:
You convinced me to stop lurking with this- really well done. I love it!
Any thought to allowing an optional handle? Seems like a great portable build.

Hoping you bring this to production; you can put me down for one if you do.
Click to expand...
I haven't thought of a handle, but will explore the option if more people express interest in it. I also hope to bring this to production if there's enough interest. Right now the suppliers I'm talking to, I'm aiming for a minimum order quantity of 1000, to get the price down. Unfortunately considering the riser cards and PSU it might be a quite expensive case.

pinchia said:
Oh, haven't notice that there were a HDMI cable at the front panel.
How could you pass HDMI signals from the graphic card to there? Connecting a cable to the HDMI port at the back?
Click to expand...
You can run a normal HDMI cable from the GPU HDMI port via the little round cutout (below the PSU), inside the case and to the front where there's a Female / Female HDMI connector (that you see on the front panel)
 
L

Lazer1337

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2016
Messages
258
LukeD said:
The holes were laser cut and the Risers were approx $160USD



I haven't thought of a handle, but will explore the option if more people express interest in it. I also hope to bring this to production if there's enough interest. Right now the suppliers I'm talking to, I'm aiming for a minimum order quantity of 1000, to get the price down. Unfortunately considering the riser cards and PSU it might be a quite expensive case.
Click to expand...
Id pay it
 
iFreilicht

iFreilicht

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 23, 2014
Messages
1,348
LukeD said:
The keystone HDMI component is there for VR headsets.
Click to expand...
That is a very neat idea, I love it!

LukeD said:
I painted it black myself, however I am in talks with FSP about customising the PSU, shortening the cables at least and having the right plugs on the end of them.
Click to expand...
Yeah that's the kind of customisation they can do easily. Your paintjob looks great, btw!

LukeD said:
There might be room for a 3,5" drive at the bottom, but with the price of 2,5" SATA SSD's these days, i don't really see a reason to make it any heavier :) But I will measure and check, give people options :)
Click to expand...
If it fits, you should certainly make mounts for it. While SSDs are quite cheap, you can get a 10TB 3.5" HDD for about half the price of a 4TB SSD, not insignificant at all. And for some people there's the added benefit of not needing to buy any new hardware when they transition from a different case and are still using a 3.5" drive.

LukeD said:
Adexelec's website looks terrible, but they are great to deal with, cable is excellent quality and they have a very fast turn around time. I am also talking with 3M about custom length risers too.
Click to expand...
LukeD said:
the Risers were approx $160USD
Click to expand...
Damn, that makes them about as expensive as the 3M ones. They do look nicer in black than the silver colour of the 3M risers, though.
 
T

Twasjesto

n00b
Joined
Jul 22, 2016
Messages
15
You recommended the Noctua L9i as a cpu cooler, but what cpu cooler do you have in the photo?
 
L

LukeD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2016
Messages
160
iFreilicht said:
Your paintjob looks great, btw!
Click to expand...
Thanks man. Believe it or not, its my first time painting a power supply. Slow and steady they say :) I had to paint the risers as well unfortunately.


Twasjesto said:
You recommended the Noctua L9i as a cpu cooler, but what cpu cooler do you have in the photo?
Click to expand...
That is a Noctua L9i, it has a Scythe Kazu 100mm fan on it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top