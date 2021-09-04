Project Magnum (loot shooter)

South Korean and Japanese game publisher Nexon released a new trailer for their new shooter, tentatively titled Project Magnum, that shows off the visuals, detailed character designs, and some of the game’s guns and powers...the game is a loot shooter, for what looks to be four players...it's entirely PvE, and outside of the action combat, looks to have a few movement abilities like a grappling hook



Project Magnum will be coming out on PS4, PS5, and PC...



